EyeBuyDirect Kicks Off Summer Of Self-Expression With Memorial Day Sale

Customers can enjoy sitewide deals on frames and lenses to get summer ready

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is offering sitewide promotions for over 3,000 on-trend lenses and frames, beginning this week and running through Memorial Day weekend.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Memorial Day is a time for BBQs and red, white and blue and the unofficial kick-off to summer, which is the perfect season to express yourself with bold, fresh styles of eyewear from EyeBuyDirect, perfect for days by the pool, backyard gatherings and beach vacations.

As part of EyeBuyDirect's Memorial Day Sale, running now to May 31, all customers can save 20% off lenses and 30% off frames. Members of EyeBuyDirect's Focus Rewards Loyalty Program, a tier-based loyalty program determined by purchase activities within a single year, will receive an exclusive offer beginning on May 27 through May 30 to enjoy 30% off all frames and lenses.

EyeBuyDirect is offering affordable and stylish frames that encourage everyone in the family to express themselves and their individual style. New styles are debuted on a regular basis, including the most recent Pride for All collection featuring vibrant, colorful styles ranging from $19 – $80, as well as best-selling frames going into the summertime season such as The St Michel ($35), The Botanist ($35) and The Pacific ($39). Shop worry-free with 14-day free returns and 365-day warranty.

For additional information or to shop the sale, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect