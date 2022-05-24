Commerce City Council approves 850 unit mixed-use 'Modelo' project by Comstock Realty Partners

Remediation set to begin on 17.47 acre site of new park, community center, museum, housing, and commercial space

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce City Council fully approved a new 850 unit mixed-use development project at a meeting on Feb. 22, allowing the development phase to begin. The project, named Modelo to reference the Commerce motto of "the Model City," is a robust, new, mixed-use project consisting of 850 residential units, recreational and entertainment retail spaces, a public-private park, community center and museum.

A rendering of the Modelo Project, a robust, new, mixed-use project consisting of 850 residential units, recreational and entertainment retail spaces, a public-private park, community center and museum, to be developed by Comstock Realty Partners. (PRNewswire)

The project will be developed by Comstock Realty Partners, an experienced California-based developer with long history of projects in Commerce and Southeast Los Angeles.

"After 25 years of experience in Commerce and eight years working with the city to create this unique development, we are excited to bring much needed housing and amenities to Southeast LA," said Adrian Comstock, principle and founder of Comstock Realty Partners. "The Modelo Project will honor and reflect the Latin American and Indigenous cultures and history of the site and region, creating a welcoming and open urban village that will complement and enhance the City of Commerce and Southeast LA communities."

The 17.47 acre planned project is located at the intersection of Gage and Slauson Avenues in Commerce. The current land area is on top of a former construction borrow pit from when the I-5 freeway was being constructed.

Working closely with the Regional Water Board, Los Angeles County Public Health and CalRecycle, they created a plan for total removal of all 477,000 cubic yards of soil and debris from underneath the site, said Howard Clarke, VP of Development at Comstock.

"This will benefit not only our property, but also the community and the region as a whole, which will be more environmentally protected," Clarke said.

Commerce, and much of Southeast LA, is classified as a severely disadvantaged region economically, environmentally, and socially.

"The goal of the project is to tip the scale in the direction of the community for once," Comstock said. "As developers, we are inspired to create a safe, clean community for people to work, play, and sleep in, and create hundreds of jobs along the way. With this project, we have the added goal of endowing a cultural and arts museum."

Comstock intentionally set labor agreements with LIUNA, SW Carpenters and CREED LA because Comstock knew that many union members already live in the region and he said it only made sense to utilize the high quality local union labor.

Formerly a project manager with Caruso and The Dorchester Collection, Clarke explained that the mix of residential for-rent and for-sale units—along with the integration of essential and entertainment retail—will imbue a contemporary take on a village-like atmosphere. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022, with the first phase of housing and community center to be completed 30 months later.

A mix of 850 units ranging from studios to 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, to more luxurious condos and townhomes will invite both singles and families, creating a village and community feel. To serve all economic levels of prospective residents, the project includes 110 for-sale townhomes and condominiums, plus 740 for-rent apartments at attainable, market, and premium pricing levels. This will help make a dent in the housing crisis that is affecting the City of Commerce and the State of California.

"With numerous family and adult restaurants, a cinema, arcade and entertainment, as well as essential services, the 165,000 square feet of retail space will create opportunities for shopping and entertainment for all of LA County and Southeast LA," said Patrick Tighe, principle of Tighe Architecture, and the projects lead designer. "A menu of fully programmed family friendly outside events and functions that utilize the extensive open space will occur throughout the year to serve visitors from Los Angeles and beyond."

Keeping sustainability at the forefront of the project, the majority of vehicle parking is subterranean to make the site walkable for pedestrians and families. The project is adjacent to and will feature access from the LA River bicycle path that stretches from the San Gabriel Mountains to Marina Del Ray. Cyclists favorably located in Los Angeles County will be able to meet for breakfast or lunch at one of Modelo's many restaurants.

"The project will be certified as a Silver Project by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design," said Stephanie Mork, Comstock's Project Manager for Entitlements and Planning.

Better known as LEED, this is the premiere rating system for sustainable and "green" buildings administered by the U.S. Green Building Council.

"A clean safe place to live, a fun, relaxing place to visit, and an inspiring cultural destination… These are the mantras that helped us design Modelo," said Comstock.

