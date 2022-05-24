Colle McVoy Retains Award-winning Jackson Hole Account

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a government-mandated, competitive review, Colle McVoy remains agency of record (AOR) for the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board (JHTTB), the government board integral to building a resilient tourism economy for the Jackson Hole, Wyoming community. The agency will continue to lead brand strategy, creative, design, media planning/buying and influencer marketing. The partnership moving forward will prioritize communication centered on destination stewardship with a renewed focus on enhancing the quality of life of the community.

"Colle McVoy has been an incredible partner and we look forward to launching new efforts that evolve our work, communication and sustainability commitments with a focus on the future of tourism management," said Cory Carlson, JHTTB Board Chair.

While Jackson Hole is a leader in the modern conservation movement and has long promoted related messages in its marketing, it is embarking on a new destination management plan and campaign in 2022 focused on sustainability and protecting its natural resources. The new plan expands efforts by establishing a strategic roadmap to identify, amplify and align the community's shared values in ecosystem stewardship, economic vibrancy and growth management to enhance the quality of life for residents. This comes at a time when Jackson Hole and its surrounding parks continue to experience record-breaking crowds.

"It has been a privilege to partner with Jackson Hole to not only celebrate and promote its incredible and awe-inspiring beauty but to also help protect and preserve its natural wonders for generations to come," said Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy. "We share in the board's and community's efforts to have a positive impact through ecosystem stewardship, economic vibrancy and growth management and through enhancing the quality of life for residents."

Colle McVoy has been AOR for JHTTB since winning the business in 2017 and has partnered with numerous Teton County-based companies for creative production. Together, they have produced high-profile and lauded work such as the Effie-winning Stay Wild campaign and movement that uniquely showcased the wild and authentic spirit of Jackson Hole, the two-time Jay Chiat Award-winning Tag Responsibly program that innovatively deterred geotagging on social media to protect the area's precious lands, the Cannes-recognized Wild Women video that captured the untamed spirit of Jackson Hole by highlighting its trailblazing women of past and present, and the groundbreaking VRnoculars that promoted the natural beauty and exciting experiences of Jackson Hole to 2018 Super Bowl travelers. More recently, the agency has been helping Jackson Hole emphasize protection of its natural resources for generations to come with efforts like the Leave It As It Is video.

As Colle McVoy continues to support Jackson Hole's efforts, it is simultaneously fortifying and growing its sustainability practice. Retaining the account is the latest competitive win for Colle McVoy, which has been on a new biz streak including adding Goodyear, Perdue, Northern Tool + Equipment and Blu Dot to its roster. As a result, the agency is projecting double-digit growth for 2022.

About JHTTB

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board (JHTTB) is dedicated to developing a healthy economy that preserves Jackson Hole's natural capital, provides a quality visitor experience and enhances the well-being of the community. The JHTTB is a seven-member volunteer board appointed by elected officials from the Town of Jackson and Teton County. In the State of Wyoming a 5% lodging tax is collected on every visitor's hotel, motel and rental property stay; 3% is managed by the Wyoming Office of Tourism, and 2% stays in Teton County. 60% of these local funds are managed by the JHTTB for destination marketing, tourist education, events and other tourism-related initiatives as outlined in the Wyoming State Statutes. The balance (40%) is managed by the Town of Jackson and Teton County, primarily to mitigate the impacts of tourism on infrastructure and services.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that leads brands to their next. We combine purpose, innovation and experience in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage. We bring this approach to a diverse collection of client partners, including 3M, AccuWeather, AGCO, Anytime Fitness, Associated Bank, Blu Dot, Burnett Dairy, Children's Health, CHS, Cub Cadet, Deluxe Corporation, Elanco, Florida's Natural, Goodyear, Houston White, Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism, Land O'Lakes, Medtronic, Northern Tool + Equipment, Perdue, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Target, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bank, Vermont Creamery, Yelloh (formerly Schwan's Home Delivery) and Zoetis, among others. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Colle McVoy has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

