Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2375 per Share

Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-international-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-2375-per-share-301554309.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.