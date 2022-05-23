Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pegasystems Inc. ("PEGA" or "The Company") (NASDAQ: PEGA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pegasystems common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive ("Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pega.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA committed corporate espionage and misuse of trade secrets to better compete against Appian. was involved in; (2) Defendant's product development and related success was not, in significant part, the result of its own research and product testing, but the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) the defendants were involved in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known, but carried out through the personal involvement of the CEO of PEGA; (4) PEGA's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with PEGA's written code of conduct; (5) PEGA was "unable to make a reasonable estimate of damages" in the Appian lawsuit; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements regarding PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential harm risk in Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or made of reasonable grounds. There was a lack.

