PolarityTE to Attend H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced that Richard Hague, Chief Executive Officer, and Nikolai Sopko, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022, in Miami and virtually.

The on-demand session of Mr. Hague and Dr. Sopko's presentation will be available on May 24, 2022 at 7:00am Eastern Time.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products. PolarityTE's first regenerative tissue product is SkinTE®. PolarityTE has an open investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE® with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now pursuing the first of two pivotal studies on SkinTE® needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) for a chronic cutaneous ulcer indication. SkinTE® is available for investigational use only. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, future clinical studies, and FDA regulatory matters, which cannot be predicted, and the risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

