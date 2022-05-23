MULTI-PLATINUM HITMAKER MYKE TOWERS EARNS SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR; COLOMBIAN POP SENSATION CAMILO WINS SONGWRITER/ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT 2022 ASCAP LATIN MUSIC AWARDS

"Dákiti" Takes Latin Song of the Year Sony Discos Music Publishing Receives Publisher of the Year

Camilo Joins SMP Latin America & US Latin President/CEO Jorge Mejia for Special ASCAP Experience Conversation on May 25

NEW YORK , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announces the winners of the 2022 ASCAP Latin Music Awards. Throughout today and tomorrow, the performing rights society recognizes the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind the biggest Latin music hits of the past year on its social media channels, including @ASCAPLatino on Instagram and @ASCAP on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Rising urban music star Myke Towers has conquered the Latin music charts with his heartfelt raps and multiple hits. Towers takes home the 2022 ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year award for his triple-platinum single "Bandido;" his contribution to Sebastián Yatra's chart-topping "Pareja del Año;" and other songs with artists including Jay Wheeler, Wisin, Los Legendarios, MTZ and Rauw Alejandro.

International award-winning star Camilo receives the ASCAP Latin Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year Award. The five-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy nominee topped the Billboard Latin Airplay, Pop Airplay and Rhythm Airplay charts with "Despeinada," his collaboration with Ozuna. Camilo released his critically acclaimed second album, Mis Manos, in 2021, which includes three other ASCAP Award-winning hits, "BEBÉ," "Millones" and "Vida de Rico."

"Dákiti," co-written by Jhay Cortez and Mora, is the ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. The song, which also won a 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Award, landed the #1 spot on Billboard's Year-End Hot Latin Songs Chart after spending 27 consecutive weeks in the top spot. Earlier this year, the song's video reached more than one billion views on YouTube.

The ASCAP Latin Publisher of the Year award goes to Sony Discos Music Publishing. The publishing powerhouse takes home the prestigious honor for the second time in a row for its 2021 top Latin hits including "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta," "Ram Pam Pam," "Bandido," "El Problema," "Mi Niña," "Vida de Rico," "Volví," "Un Amor Eterno" and "Botella Tras Botella" among other iconic songs.

Camilo and Sony Music Publishing Latin America & US Latin President/CEO Jorge Mejia will discuss Camilo's career and unique creative philosophy in The Road to Latin Success: A Conversation with Camilo & Sony's Jorge Mejia. The special ASCAP Experience conversation takes place on Wednesday, May 25 at 3PM ET/ 12PM PT on YouTube @ASCAP. More information on ASCAP Experience is available at www.ascapexperience.com .

The Latin music community can join the ASCAP Latin Music Awards celebration starting at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on Monday, May 23 via @ASCAPLatino & @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards.

The ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year in Latin music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio, and for actual programmed and on-demand audio streams, that is provided by Luminate (formerly P-MRC Data) in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: http://www.ascap.com/latinawards22 .

