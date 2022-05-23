Belle Haven Investments Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q1 2022

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q1 2022. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

(PRNewsfoto/Belle Haven Investments) (PRNewswire)

"With the growing interest in separately managed accounts, the PSN Top Guns List has attracted greater attention," says Margaret Tobiasen, SVP of Data Distribution who cites PSN's pioneering efforts as the first SMA database as the reason for the list's popularity. "Belle Haven Investments has done remarkable work and we are pleased to include them as a top performer."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns List ranks products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Four of Belle Haven's separately managed account strategies were named PSN Top Guns Products for 1Q 2022, across five universes:

Taxable PLUS 5 Stars Core Fixed Universe

Taxable PLUS 2 Stars Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universe

Taxable PLUS 4 Stars Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universe

Taxable PLUS 5 Stars Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universe

Taxable PLUS 6 Stars Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universe

Taxable PLUS 5 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

Taxable PLUS 6 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS 6 Stars Intermediate Core Fixed Income Universe

Taxable Ladder PLUS 6 Stars Intermediate Maturity Universe

3-17 Year Ladder 5 Stars Municipals Universe

3-17 Year Ladder 6 Stars Municipals Universe

Cash Management 2 Stars Less than 1 Year Mat Universe

Cash Management 1 Stars Municipals Universe

Cash Management 2 Stars Municipals Universe

See below for ranking info and methodology:

Cash Management had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

Taxable PLUS and Cash Management had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

Taxable PLUS had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

Taxable PLUS and 3-17 Year Ladder had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 5 Star Top Guns.

Taxable PLUS, Taxable Ladder PLUS and 3-17 Year Ladder had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. Products are then selected which have a standard deviation for the five-year period equal or less than the median standard deviation for the peer group. The top ten information ratios for the latest five-year period then become the 6 Star Top Guns.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/. Registration is required.

Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

Media Contact: Nicole Robbins

Belle Haven Investments

robbinsn@bellehaven.com

(914) 816-4633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belle Haven Investments