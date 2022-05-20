ESCOFFIER DESIGNATED A GREAT PLACE TO WORK-CERTIFIED™ COMPANY FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Largest Accredited Culinary Educator in the U. S. Earns High Marks for Collaborative Culture

CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S., today announced it was certified as a great workplace by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® research firm, for the third consecutive year. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide as the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and is based entirely on current employee feedback.

The independent research and consulting firm and authority on workplace culture has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally since 1992. Surveys measure more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job including employees' overall satisfaction, sense of pride, feeling welcome, positive work environment, and how they're treated. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are, how long they've been with the company, or what they do within the organization.

"I am humbled that our organization earned this designation three years in a row," said CEO and president of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Tracy Lorenz. "In today's environment, organizations have to earn the right to retain their talent and it is a powerful testament to our talented employees and to our culture which strives to create an environment which values employee input and encourages them to share ideas," Lorenz added.ideas."

Great Place to Work's data-driven "For All" methodology revealed the overwhelming majority of Escoffier employees say it's a great place to work and they feel welcome, care about co-workers, and have a sense of pride about where they work and contribute. For more details on the employee survey results, visit Escoffier's survey results and "Great Place to Work Certification ™.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Escoffier is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data reported in IPEDS ). With ground campuses in Boulder, Co. and Austin, TX, it is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil , the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management. For details on programs offered online and on-campus, visit Escoffier.edu . Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

