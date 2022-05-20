EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST SIGNS SESAC MUSIC GROUP AT 250 WEST 57TH STREET

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced a new lease with SESAC MUSIC GROUP, a leading music rights management and content company, for the full 24th floor at 250 West 57th Street that totals 12,611 square feet.

"Industry-leading sustainability practices, proximity to transportation, and excellent building amenities make 250 W. 57th Street a solid choice for our new office," said John Josephson, CEO at SESAC MUSIC GROUP.

The property at 250 West 57th Street continues to benefit from a flight to quality following its transformation into a boutique office building with high end full-floor tenant buildouts by Fogarty Finger, new lobby designed by Gensler, and leading indoor environmental technology and energy efficiency.

Located on Billionaire's Row, 250 West 57th Street has nearby dining that includes Marea, Nobu, and Masa; convenient access to Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center; in-building access to the Columbus Circle subway station and convenient to the Shops at Columbus Circle.

"SESAC is a welcome addition to our impressive tenant roster at 250 West 57th Street," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust.

TJ Hochanadel of JLL represented SESAC in the lease negotiation. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Alexander Golod, and Anthony Manginelli of CBRE represented the property owner.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

