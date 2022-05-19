Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces that on April 29, 2022 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the '2021 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampaenergia.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampaenergia.com.

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani – Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nicolás Mindlin – Chief Financial Officer

Lida Wang – Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

Pampa Energía Building

Maipú 1

(C1084ABA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000

https://ri.pampaenergia.com/en

investor@pampaenergia.com

