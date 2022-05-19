BIG3 Returns to Bring the Fire for Fifth Season Starting June 18

New season to tip off June 18 in Chicago on CBS and Paramount+

Season includes the first-ever BIG3 All-Star Game live from Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced its fifth season will tip off on June 18, 2022 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL for 12 weeks of FIREBALL3 action. The regular season will include two weeks in Chicago and seven in Dallas before the playoffs and Championship Game. Following the Championship Game, the BIG3 will debut an All-Star Game at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. This announcement comes after the league's most competitive and successful Combine and just before the anticipated BIG3 Draft on Wednesday, May 25 in Los Angeles.

"With so much game changing news from our league over the last month, we are thrilled to be sharing our schedule for this summer," said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. "Our fans in Chicago, Dallas, and Atlantis brought the fire last year and we can't wait to welcome them back this summer for our best season yet."

"We have been working hard to build the league's community and fanbase these last few months and it is exciting to see so many who want to be part of what we are creating here," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "We are so excited to get back on the court next month and see what our players bring to the court and what our NFT owners bring to each team."

2022 BIG3 Schedule:

Week 1 Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, June 19, 2022 | TBA

Week 2 Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | TBA

Week 3 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Week 4 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Friday, July 8, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Week 5 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Friday, July 15, 2022 | TBA

Sunday, July 17, 2022 | 3:00 PM ET

Week 6 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, June 23, 2022 | TBA

Week 7 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 31, 2022 | TBA

Week 8 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, August 6, 2022 | 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 7, 2022 | TBA

Week 9 Comerica Center in Dallas, TX

Saturday, August 13, 2022 | TBA

Week 10 Playoffs

TBA

Week 11 Championship

TBA

Week 12 All-Star Game at Atlantis in Bahamas

Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 2:30PM ET

Throughout the summer, games will be broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ with additional broadcast details to be announced prior to the season. Tickets can be purchased here . The BIG3 is returning to a semi-tour model as all COVID-19 protocols will be dictated by local regulations. Exact dates and locations for the playoffs and Championship Game will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 has introduced a new ownership model that leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits, and implemented several key rule changes for the 2021 season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and introducing the Taco Bell 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

