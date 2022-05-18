Matthew Chance Named New CEO of USMM

With over 20 years of experience and a career dedicated to improving home-based healthcare, Matthew will help usher in a new era of patient care.

TROY, Mich., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Management (USMM) is pleased to announce that Matthew Chance will be joining as CEO, effective immediately. In December 2021, Rubicon Founders led a consortium of investors to acquire USMM and has embarked on a path to provide medical care in the home to every American who needs it.

"I am thrilled to introduce Matthew Chance as our new CEO," said Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders and Executive Chairman of USMM. "Matt has deep experience in transforming care models that provide access for patients around the country who need care in the home."

"I am so excited to work with the amazing team at USMM who work every day to provide home-based care to the patients who need it the most across the country. USMM can further define the standard for home-based care, and I am proud to be a part of it," said Matthew Chance, CEO of USMM.

Matthew Chance has focused his career helping deliver healthcare services to the most vulnerable patients in the country. Most recently as CEO of Ready Responders and as President of myNEXUS, Matthew worked to innovate in-home care models that improve health equity and access to care. Prior to working with Ready and myNEXUS, Matthew provided enterprise-wide strategic and operational oversight for health engagement initiatives at Cigna-HealthSpring, including STARS/Quality, Risk Adjustment, Customer Analytics and Engagement. Matthew was the COO of HealthSpring of Alabama before moving to Cigna-HealthSpring enterprise operations. While in Alabama, he helped develop various aligned models within the delivery system to better connect the health plan and provider community.

About USMM

U.S. Medical Management (USMM), along with its affiliated entities (Visiting Physicians Association, Pinnacle Senior Care, and Grace Hospice, among others) is a leading management services organization and provider of home based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. Based in Troy, Mich., USMM operates Visiting Physician Association practices in 11 states, constituting a 200 + primary care provider group, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, radiology, diagnostics, DME and laboratory. USMM also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO serving approximately 20,000 complex/fragile Medicare patients. In December 2021, Rubicon Founders acquired a majority stake in USMM.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Rubicon brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first. Rubicon invests and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care. Rubicon's portfolio companies include Evergreen Nephrology, Honest Medical Group, and U.S. Medical Management.

