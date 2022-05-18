InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tampon for Swimming & Watersports (BEC-151)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tampon that would offer added protection and comfort, particularly while swimming or participating in other watersports," said an inventor, from Berkley, Mass., "so I invented the WATERSPORT TAMPON. My design would ensure that a woman is fully protected while swimming during her period."

The invention provides an improved tampon for use during in-water activities like swimming. In doing so, it helps to prevent leakage. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women of menstrual age. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

