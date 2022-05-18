Frontera Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 5, 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 67,884,047, representing approximately 72.14% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.58% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

61,848,836 Voted

79,309 Withheld

99.87%

0.13%

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla

Approved

60,144,613 Voted

1,783,532 Withheld

97.12%

2.88%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

61,593,781 Voted

334,364 Withheld

99.46%

0.54%

Orlando Cabrales Segovia

Approved

61,912,846 Voted

15,299 Withheld

99.98%

0.02%

Russell Ford

Approved

61,912,836 Voted

15,309 Withheld

99.98%

0.02%

Veronique Giry

Approved

61,672,155 Voted

255,990 Withheld

99.59%

0.41%

Rene Burgos Diaz

Approved

58,253,378 Voted

3,674,767 Withheld

94.07%

5.93%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC") and Corporate Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). Current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee

Members

Audit Committee

W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)

Russell Ford

Rene Burgos Diaz

CHRC

Gabriel de Alba (Chair)

Russell Ford

Rene Burgos Diaz

CGNSC

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)

W. Ellis Armstrong

Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

