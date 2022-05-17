Stream Data Centers Announces Formation of New Separately Managed Account

New Investment Vehicle to Make Wholly-Owned Investments

Across Data Center Opportunities in the U.S.

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce the formation of a new investment vehicle backed by a leading public pension plan to make wholly-owned investments in data center opportunities across the United States. This new account continues Stream's long-term history in data center investing and momentum in building comprehensive solutions in service of its customers, tenants, investors and partners.

The new vehicle will focus on stabilized and modest value-add opportunities in major U.S. markets where the team believes it can unlock value and manage risk through its vertically integrated data center operating platform and experienced investment team.

Mike Armstrong, Managing Director of the Stream investments practice noted, "A key differentiator that helped us win, beyond our longstanding track record of successfully investing in and developing data centers, was our people and putting relationships first." Michael Wong, also a Managing Director with Stream Data Centers, added "We are very excited to partner with such a well-established and experienced real estate investor that shares our view of the long-term attractiveness of data centers as an institutional asset class."

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 23 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources low-risk land sites for optimum data center development, and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

