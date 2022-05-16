Persivia CareSpace® enabled Prime Healthcare Services to establish digital workflows to address SDoH needs and bag the 20th John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety & Quality Award.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum (NQF) announced the recipients of the 20th John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, and Prime Healthcare has been selected as the winner of the prestigious award at the National Level for developing and implementing a cohesive and system-wide approach to addressing social determinants of health (SDOH). Prime team has partnered with Persivia for real-time patient monitoring with the help of a fully integrated AI-driven end-to-end solution – Persivia CareSpace®.

"The CareSpace platform has been instrumental to our success. It helped us achieve our goal of having a systematic practice to screen patients for SDOH needs by a 'patient-centered-care' approach and connect them to the right resources for better outcomes. CareSpace's ability to integrate seamlessly into our system with real-time SDoH data capture and AI-driven insights helps us instantly identify the opportunities for patients' SDoH needs and flags for their risk factors. We will continue to leverage this fully integrated digital platform to support innovation and further enhance our ability to deliver the best care." Ahmad Imran, MD, MBA, CHC, CPHQ, CHCQM, Corporate Vice President Quality and Value Base Care, Prime Healthcare

The 2021 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards recognize those who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to improving patient safety and healthcare quality.

The Persivia CareSpace® platform is an industry-leading end-to-end digital platform that acts as a catalyst to enable personalized care for all. CareSpace® collects and integrates data from all sources, including EHR, claims, HIE, ADT, SDOH, patient-reported, home devices, and SDoH to build a longitudinal patient record and harnesses the power of AI to give rich insights into social and economic factors impacting health than traditional healthcare encounters do. The platform also brings insights to the point of care and supports multichannel communication with telehealth options to improve patient engagement and health outcomes.

"Dr. Imran and the Prime team continue to deliver on their mission of reducing healthcare disparities to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better healthcare for communities. We are honored to be part of this equation," said Mansoor Khan, Sc.D., CEO of Persivia. "I'd like to congratulate Prime Healthcare on their success, and we're excited to help evolve their social determinants of health initiatives to achieve health equity and a healthier bottom line. "Mansoor Khan, Sc.D. CEO Persivia Inc.

About Prime Healthcare

Prime Healthcare, headquartered in Ontario, California, is the largest for-profit operator of hospitals in California based on several facilities and has been named "The Fastest Growing Hospital System" by Modern Healthcare. Prime Healthcare is a unique physician-founded and physician-driven health system with doctors and clinicians leading the organization. Prime Healthcare and the not-for-profit Prime Healthcare Foundation employ nearly 40,000 staff and own and operate 46 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas. Prime Healthcare was recognized as a Top 15 Health System in the nation in 2008, 2012, and 2013. Learn more at www.Primehealthcare.com.

About Persivia Inc.

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets and numerous Value-Based Care programs. CareSpace® delivers personalized insights in real-time to the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows patients from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. We help improve care delivery and quality scores for health systems and providers and reduce costs through AI-driven workflows and pathways that create personalized Care Programs. These Care Programs optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in-person and virtually. Learn more at www.persivia.com.

