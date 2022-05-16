MSUBS and ThayerMahan Team on 'Minke' LDUUV Development

'Minke' LDUUV, ThayerMahan logo, and MSUBS logo

GROTON, Conn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSUBS, a UK builder of manned submersibles, unmanned submersibles, and unmanned surface vessels and ThayerMahan, a US builder and operator of remote and autonomous undersea systems and sensors, will team on project - a large diameter unmanned underwater vehicle with multiple capabilities to support customers in government, industry, and academia.

We think the Minke LDUUV project is the perfect place to start working together.

MSUBS CEO Brett Phaneuf remarked,

"The alliance of MSUBS and ThayerMahan is a natural fit. MSUBS is known for innovation and agility in the development of hull designs, vessel controls, and propulsion systems. ThayerMahan is an emerging leader in maritime payload integration, remote sensing and field operations."

ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor said,

"We look forward to working with MSUBS on this project. We know that they are proven performers. We think the Minke LDUUV project is the perfect place to start working together. We have a growing body of undersea work for commercial and government customers. We will use Minke in commercial work in the near term and expand to government work when the Navy's LDUUV program is re-started. The fundamental design will scale to extra-large vehicles (XLUUV) when the defense market is ready for that capability."

The new system, Minke, is rated to 1500 meters depth and utilizes state of the art navigation and imaging tools as well as sophisticated autonomy developed over decades by MSUBS Ltd and Marine AI LTD.

About ThayerMahan

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering, and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with additional locations in Lexington, MA, Boston, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at sales@thayermahan.com.

About MSUBS

MSUBS independent company specializing in the provision of Manned and Unmanned Submarines / Vehicles. MSUBS has been designing, manufacturing and operating since 1986 for defense, research and commercial survey. MSUBS have just launched the Mayflower Autonomous Ships (MAS), with ProMare, their non-profit marine research and exploration charity, and in partnerships with IBM. The MAS is an unmanned ship which will set sail from Plymouth and attempt to complete a pioneering crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

