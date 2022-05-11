TACO BELL® FRANCHISEE PARTNERS WITH THE GLADYS FOUNDATION TO HELP TEACHERS LIVE MAS

IOWA PARK, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, partnered with The Gladys Foundation to throw a Teacher Appreciation Event.

North Texas Bells is proud to be supporting the teachers in Iowa Park during Teacher Appreciation Week May 2-6, 2022. During this week, North Texas Bells partnered with The Gladys Foundation to feed and bless the teachers with a surprise visit.

North Texas Bells served hot and fresh bean and cheese burritos and provided gift bags for the teachers and staff. The Gladys Foundation provided gift cards to each of the teachers to help with school supplies for this upcoming school year. Thank you to Dr. Pepper for donating coupons for a free case of Dr. Pepper for each of the non-homeroom teachers.

This event kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week for Ethyle Kidwell Elementary. Jennifer Roberts, Principal at Ethyle Kidwell Elementary, said "North Texas Bells and The Gladys Foundation really blessed the faculty at Kidwell Elementary during Teacher Appreciation Week! They provided a fantastic meal for our staff and brightened everyone's day with gift bags! It was a tremendous blessing to our campus and was so appreciated!"

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 59 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success, and we treat everyone as Family.

About The Gladys Foundation,

The Gladys Foundation was founded in 2021 to Nourish and Enrich North Texas Families. The foundation is named after Gladys Morrison who grew up in Louisiana, married the love of her life, and had six children. At the age of 36, Gladys was widowed. Despite never working outside the home, she was determined to raise her children who were six weeks to 14 years old. Troy, Gladys' son, created this foundation to benefit north Texas families through scholarships, Pop's Provisions (school supplies), the hardship fund, and local community partners.

