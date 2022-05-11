Shentel to Expand its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network to Rockingham County, VA

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 2 Gbps to six rural communities in the county

EDINBURG, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ: SHEN), announced today that construction of their all-fiber network will begin late this summer in the Rockingham County, Virginia towns of Broadway, Bridgewater, Dayton, Grottoes, Timberville, and Elkton. The company will launch services in late 2022, offering blazing fast internet to more than 8,000 homes and businesses by mid-2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) (PRNewswire)

Glo Fiber delivers future-proof fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) internet access and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using Wi-Fi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

Local officials from Rockingham County expressed strong enthusiasm for Glo Fiber services expanding to their communities:

"Bridgewater is looking forward to Glo Fiber coming to our town! The additional option for broadband service will provide residents with one more reason to take pride in our community," said Gwen Gottfried, Town Planner & Economic Development Advisor of Bridgewater, VA. "Town businesses will benefit too. From restaurants, to retail stores and professional services, every step taken toward better amenities and services confirms that in Bridgewater we live "A Better Life." In fact, that's our motto! Thank you Glo Fiber for helping us to make Bridgewater a great place to live."

"Broadway is a growing community where town leadership encourages entrepreneurship, supports existing business growth, and welcomes new business development. Strong infrastructure, including broadband, is imperative to maintain a positive experience for business owners and attractive quality of life for residents," said Cari Orebaugh, Director of Marketing and Development for the Town of Broadway.

"The Town of Elkton is thrilled to partner with Glo Fiber in order to provide expanded broadband services to our community," said Greg Lunsford, Town Manager. "Elkton continues to focus on initiatives which will bolster our economic development and provide accessible services to our community."

Using Shentel's 7,600-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing outstanding local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"The expansion from Harrisonburg to Rockingham County is just another step in our continued mission to offer fast, reliable, and affordable products to families and businesses in local communities," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We are grateful to the various community officials in Rockingham County who have helped make this expansion possible, and look forward to bringing our unique brand of future-proof fiber to more communities in the Shenandoah Valley."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents can pre-register at www.glofiber.com and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiberbusiness.com.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

