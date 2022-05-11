Raptor Technologies® Announces Integration Platform and Partner Program for Advancing School Safety Solutions

Raptor® Connect™ Enables Third-Party School Safety Companies to Easily Integrate with Raptor® Alert™ to Create a Complete Ecosystem for Keeping Schools Safe

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies, the leading provider of school safety software, announced today the release of Raptor® Connect™, an integration platform that allows 3rd parties to link with Raptor® Alert, a mobile panic button. The partner program enables other digital school safety providers to easily integrate their safety solutions to send and receive emergency alerts from Raptor. This integration creates a comprehensive emergency management solution for the large and growing number of school districts adopting Raptor Emergency Management.

Raptor is working closely with select partners to develop a network of Raptor® Ready providers who will help schools create a unified, integrated emergency management solution. Key partners who are launching integrations at the time of this announcement include Alertus (Mass Notification), Intralogic (Systems Integrator), Vivi (Digital Display), and ZeroEyes (Gun Detection). Additionally, Raptor has already launched an integration with Mutualink (Communications Integration). Raptor will add additional partners in the coming months.

"Raptor Connect is a significant step forward in creating a holistic approach to school safety," said Gray Hall, CEO, Raptor Technologies. "The Raptor Connect integration platform enables school districts to leverage current and future safety peripherals and software. This will create a more effective safety ecosystem and better protect staff and students."

Integrating safety devices and technologies across a campus provides an additional layer of security by allowing once siloed safety systems to operate together, reducing response time to an emergency. The Raptor® Connect integration platform acts as the hub, allowing districts to automate safety procedures and initiate multiple digital emergency response mechanisms from a single point. These response mechanisms include cameras, AI gun detection, fire and smoke detection, alarms, speakers, IoT devices, smart boards, access control, communication devices and more. Raptor Connect ultimately helps increase the value of a district's current safety investment through advanced interoperability.

The Raptor team, through Raptor Connect, is focused on creating an open, flexible, and user-friendly platform for the School Safety industry. Through this new partner program, Raptor will work with best-in-class companies to join the Raptor Ready ecosystem of partners. Interested third parties can find out more by going to: https://raptortech.com/raptor-connect/

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 50,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

Integration Partners

Alertus

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader in emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002, Alertus has engineered innovative solutions for emergency mass notification that unifies and simplifies the notification process for immediate, comprehensive coverage. Alertus provides solutions for in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Thousands of institutions and enterprise organizations worldwide trust and rely on Alertus to protect millions of people. To learn more, visit www.alertus.com.

"The Alertus and Raptor integration will set the new standard for communication and response during a critical event for K-12 schools, " said Pat Dennin, Director of Education Sales at Alertus Technologies. "By leveraging our platform's cutting-edge integration capabilities, we will bring together Alertus' proprietary solutions for immediate alerting with Raptor's robust resolution and reunification tools, enabling schools to reduce response times, reinforce stakeholder responsibilities, and mitigate risk for their communities during a critical event."

Intralogic

IntraLogic Solutions, LLC provides cutting edge and user-friendly security solutions to businesses, municipalities, government agencies and school districts. The company's fully integrated security solution ties together video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire and burglar alarms, visitor authentication and management capabilities into a single common operating platform that is instantly shared between onsite personnel and first responders. IntraLogic Solutions is based in Massapequa, NY and has offices in Albany, NY and South Florida. For more information about IntraLogic Solutions' products and services, visit www.ilsny.com.

Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of the only intelligent multimedia network that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency.

"In an emergency when every second matters, the Mutualink and Raptor integration will cut down on response times and give first responders critical information in real-time, making how they respond more effectively. Mutualink is proud of this partnership that enhances the safety of our schools and protects our children," stated Joe Mazzarella, President of Mutualink Inc.

Vivi

Vivi is the only wireless screen mirroring and digital signage tool designed for education. The company helps IT help teachers help students with classroom technology that enhances collaboration, control, and creativity. Engineered by educators, Vivi is designed to be an agnostic visual learning and content delivery solution that makes teachers more efficient and students more engaged. Get started with the wireless screen mirroring solution used in over 40,000 classrooms around the world at vivi.io.

"Raptor Technologies and Vivi have such a complimentary offering. This integration is proof of that, and we are excited to offer this to our customers and users," stated Simon Holland, co-founder of Vivi.

ZeroEyes

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times and ultimately saving lives. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

"We are in 100% agreement with Raptor Technologies that the safety of our children should not be dependent upon a single security tool," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to integrate our DeepZero gun detection software with Raptor Connect, and are equally pleased to see so many other leading technology vendors doing the same."

Media Contact

Matt Maurel

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

matt.maurel@anthonybarnum.com

(225) 933 - 0123

