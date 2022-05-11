NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT FOR METHOD TO IMPROVE AI RECOGNITION OF LOW-QUALITY IMAGES

Algorithms enhance images and immediately evaluate them for accuracy

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the award of U.S. patent 11,275,973 for a method to improve low-quality images to enhance the ability of pre-trained algorithms to classify them.

"Computers have proven to be good learners when it comes to classifying images. But even a strong system can struggle with a poor-quality image," said Charles Otto, a Noblis research team lead and the method's inventor. "This technology offers a way for a system to transform those images, with great accuracy, into something it can recognize and classify."

"This technology could help our clients increase the usability of images from UAVs, where distance and motion blur can compromise the quality of the image," said Chris Barnett , Noblis chief technology officer. "We're excited about the advantages this could deliver for our defense and homeland security clients."

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

