Boochcraft becomes first hard-kombucha brand in the world to achieve coveted B-Corp Certification

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boochcraft, the plant-based, organic hard kombucha company, has officially become a Certified Benefit Corporation , a label awarded exclusively to companies that voluntarily meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance. Notably, Boochcraft is the first hard-kombucha brand to achieve B-Corp status and will join more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations spanning more than 70 countries and 150 industries in a global effort to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

Boochcraft is a plant-based organic hard kombucha made with fresh-pressed fruit, natural ingredients and live cultures. (PRNewswire)

Creating a business that drives impact has been one of Boochcraft's core values since its inception in 2016. "We have been at it for six years now selling hard kombucha and over eight years since we first had the idea to start Boochcraft," says Adam Hiner, Boochcraft co-founder. He continues, "Many things have changed since those early days, but one thing remains true: our commitment to doing better for the planet, giving back to the community and doing business in a sustainable way."

B-Corp Certification is the ultimate goal for businesses looking to balance profit with purpose through action, which made it the clear next step for Boochcraft. Key milestones that led to Boochcraft's B-Corp Certification include:

100% of Boochcraft's fruit scraps are composted producing over 1 million pounds of compost annually, and any unused fruit is donated to feed the food insecure.

Utilizing a water-recapture loop, Boochcraft saves 1,116 gallons of fresh water per day.

All scope 1 and scope 2 emissions are tracked and offset by Boochcraft, which has officially made the Boochcraft manufacturing plant a net-zero-emissions facility.

Boochcraft has implemented an environmental-management system with the goal to continue to reduce waste streams.

Boochcraft has established positive, healthy and financially supportive workplace practices by committing to pay all employees 25% above the set minimum wage, launching its 401(k) with matching plans, adding eight more days of paid sick/holiday days and launching its employee-engagement survey, tying executive goals to improvement of the overall score.

According to B Lab, the nonprofit behind B Corporations, "The growing movement hopes to work toward a world where business is a force for good and plays a leading role in positively impacting and transforming the global economy into a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative system."

Boochcraft looks to further establish a culture that values this balance of people, planet and profit with the goal of creating a ripple effect that will ignite even more positive change. Becoming a B-Corp is a commitment to practice what it preaches and hold itself accountable as a business every day.

Hiner states that Boochcraft hopes to "continue improving our efforts in creating more harmony between people, planet and profit. We see impact as an ever-evolving effort. Each time we turn over a stone to find something we can improve, it leads us to another stone. 'Do Better' is a Boochcraft value that holds us accountable to continue making better and better hard kombucha. It is also a value that keeps us looking to continue to refine our impact efforts each year."

For more information about Boochcraft, visit boochcraft.com .

ABOUT BOOCHCRAFT

Boochcraft, founded in 2016 by three friends in San Diego, California, ignited a brand-new industry of better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space: hard kombucha. With an uncompromised focus on quality, Boochcraft is juicing whole, organic fruits in-house at their Boochery in Chula Vista, California, to craft a naturally gluten-free, unpasteurized, vegan alcoholic drink that provides a happier buzz. Boochcraft has committed to brewing responsibly through sustainable manufacturing practices and a long-standing partnership with 1% for the Planet. With a mix of year-round flavors and seasonal releases, Boochcraft currently delivers the highest-quality, lowest-impact hard kombucha across 13 states nationwide.

Boochcraft organic hard kombucha (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boochcraft