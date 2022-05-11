Abbot's Butcher Fuels Growth with Massive Retail Expansion at Target Nationally, in Addition to The Fresh Market and Fresh Thyme

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbot's Butcher , the makers of premium plant-based meats, announces it now has national distribution at Target, with the retailer carrying Abbot's Butcher's crave-worthy "Chorizo" at 1,215 stores nationwide. Additionally, Abbot's Butcher is expanding into 159 The Fresh Market stores and 73 Fresh Thyme stores with their full portfolio of delicious and protein-rich plant-based products including "Chorizo," Ground "Beef," and Chopped Chick'n.

"We are excited to partner with Target, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme to give more people access to our delicious plant-based meats that are crafted with exceptional ingredients, never a trace of additives, natural flavors, soy, or canola," said Founder & CEO Kerry Song. "Our products are everyday essentials that fit seamlessly into daily routines, so you can enjoy your favorite recipes—made plant-based."

The move will accelerate Abbot's Butcher's growth beyond the success they have recently seen. Abbot's has seen a 700% sales growth in the natural channel over the past year and is projecting to triple that growth in 2022 in part due to retail expansions like Target, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme.

"I'm proud of our team and the rapid growth we've accomplished in a short time. We have shown that consumer demand is high for simple, clean, and wholesome plant-based meats from the double-digit velocity growth we've seen over the last year at Whole Foods Market," said Song. "We're just getting started, and I couldn't be more confident about the future."

Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based meats that satisfy cravings and are crafted with simple, wholesome ingredients that truly benefit health. Each are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 approved, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, or additives. Each item retails for $7.99.

About The Products: Bursting with flavor, Abbot's "Chorizo" is packed with zesty chilies and a hint of smokiness, making it the perfect way to spice up any dish. Use the "Chorizo" in crave-worthy recipes such as "Chorizo" and "Egg" Scramble , "Chorizo" and Corn Empanadas , or "Chorizo" and Potato Enchiladas . In addition to its retail presence, it's also available at Freebirds World Burrito stores across Texas and all Urbane Cafe locations in California. It's also the number one selling soy-free plant-based "Chorizo" in the refrigerated plant-based meat category according to SPINS market research group.

Rich and savory, Abbot's Ground "Beef" is crafted with onion, thyme, and porcini mushroom for an earthy, umami flavor. The hearty grounds create countless ways to elevate your recipes such as classics like Sloppy Joes and Shepherd's Pie or favorites like Spaghetti Bolognese and Skillet "Beef" Lasagna . In addition to its retail presence, it's also available at Chica's Tacos in Los Angeles.

Deliciously juicy and flavorful, Abbot's Chopped Chick'n adds a hint of aromatic herbs and a crispy, satisfying bite to your favorite dishes. Simply substitute Abbot's Chopped Chick'n in your favorite recipes like BBQ Chick'n Pizza , Chick'n Maui Pineapple Bowls , or Chili Lime Chick'n Tacos .

About Abbot's Butcher: Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based meats by offering a variety of protein alternatives made from simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's Butcher grew out of farmers' markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's Butcher's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both craveable and healing for our bodies and the planet. This is taken through all of Abbot's Butcher's operations, from ethically sourced and natural ingredients to animal welfare programs and recycling practices. Each of Abbot's Butcher's plant-based meats are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 approved, and completely free from soy, canola oil, or additives. The women-owned company is also a proud member of the Plant-Based Foods Association. For more information, please visit

www.abbotsbutcher.com . You can also visit us on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok and Facebook .

