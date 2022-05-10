Realogy 1031 Services Announces Addition of Brad Dugger as Senior 1031 Exchange Advisor

Realogy 1031 Services announced today the addition of Brad Dugger, a seasoned real estate industry professional based out of Tampa, Florida.

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Dugger joins the Realogy 1031 Services team as a Senior 1031 Exchange Advisor, as a licensed REALTOR®, with over ten years' experience in the Real Estate Industry, and a result driven track record of success, he will be a great asset to the Realogy 1031 team.

Most recently, Dugger was a Lead National Agent Development Trainer at Realogy Title Group (RTG), where he developed and instructed industry leading, Continued Education (CE) courses to thousands of agents nationwide, including topics such as 1031 exchanges. Dugger's background in education, in combination with his sales expertise as a REALTOR®, provides him a solid foundation as he joins the Realogy 1031 Services team.

While Realogy 1031 provides 1031 exchange services nationwide, Dugger, based out of Tampa, Florida, will largely focus on market growth in Florida, amongst other Southern states including Texas. As a Senior 1031 Exchange Advisor, Dugger will work with real estate professionals, as well as title and escrow companies, to help facilitate 1031 exchanges to their customers as needed. "I am absolutely thrilled to focus my efforts 100% toward 1031 exchanges. With my entire career spent in the Real Estate industry, from sales, marketing to training as Lead National Trainer, I look forward to contributing my expertise and experience alongside a team of such talented, innovative 1031 exchange professionals," said Dugger.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Brad join our team supporting Realogy 1031. His unique understanding of 1031 exchanges from both his time as a REALTOR® and most recently as an Agent Development Trainer will be a great benefit to not only our sales team, but to our 1031 exchange clients," stated Owen Glodt, President of Realogy 1031.

About Realogy 1031 Services

Realogy 1031 Services, a 1031 exchange service provider, helps investors defer capital gains tax, amongst other taxes, on the sale of their business or investment property by the utilization of a 1031 exchange. Realogy 1031 Services leverages the patented, 1031 exchange workflow technology Exchange Manager ProSM developed by Accruit while being backed by the Realogy brand. Learn more at www.realogy1031services.com.

