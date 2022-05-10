Mozart Therapeutics Presents Data at IMMUNOLOGYTM 2022 Highlighting Novel CD8 Treg Network in Celiac Disease and Other Autoimmune Diseases

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg modulators in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of data at the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting identifying the potential role of a novel CD8 T regulatory cell network in celiac disease and other autoimmune disorders, and the potential of targeted, bispecific CD8 Treg modulators as a new therapeutic treatment approach.

Mozart researchers presented preclinical findings supporting a key role of the CD8 T regulatory cell network in the surveillance and elimination of disease-causing CD4 T cells that are a root cause for autoimmune and inflammatory disease. Preclinical in vitro, in vivo and human ex vivo data revealed the potential of targeted bispecific CD8 Treg modulators to activate the CD8 T regulatory cell network resulting in the elimination of pathogenic CD4 T cells, the reduction of an inflammatory response and the amelioration of disease.

"Our presentations at AAI elucidate the CD8 Treg cell network in celiac disease and many other autoimmune diseases and support the potential of bispecific CD8 Treg modulators as novel, selective and potentially broadly applicable therapeutics," said Kristine Swiderek, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Mozart Therapeutics. "CD8 Treg Modulators offer a promising treatment approach as disease modifying therapeutic molecules that selectively target the CD8 regulatory T cell network to counteract early events in the autoimmune inflammatory cascade."

Presentation details and link to poster presentations are as follows:

Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that work by targeting a novel regulatory CD8 T regulatory cell network. The therapeutic focus of Mozart's lead program is autoimmune mediated gastro-intestinal disorders. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.

About CD8 Treg Modulators

CD8 Treg Modulators are disease modifying therapeutic molecules that selectively target the CD8 regulatory T cell network to counteract early events in the autoimmune inflammatory cascade. The dysregulation of this network is believed to play a key role in the pathology of autoimmune and inflammatory disease. CD8 Treg modulators are designed to restore the intrinsic functions of CD8 T regulatory cells to suppress and eliminate pathogenic immune cells, providing durable control of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

