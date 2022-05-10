InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bed/Wheelchair for Patients (MTN-3248)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a home health aide and I thought there should be a safe and effortless way to move a patient from a bed to a wheelchair," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the CRUZ 5-1. My design would minimize the need to manipulate the patient which could reduce the risk of injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to transfer a patient from a bed to a wheelchair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hospital beds and wheelchairs. As a result, it reduces strain and the risk of accidents. It also could provide added comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and home healthcare applications. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp