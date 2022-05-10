Former NFL Quarterback, Quincy Carter to head up BRC Recovery Centers' Athlete and Entertainers Program.

MANOR, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Recovery is pleased to announce the development of a new program called MINDSET, created specifically for Athletes and Entertainers struggling with addiction. Former NFL Quarterback and BRC Alumnus, Quincy Carter will lead the program and outreach to athletes and entertainers in need of assistance. Quincy is a co-creator of the program along with the clinical team at BRC.

BRC has helped many professional, semi-pro athletes and leaders in the entertainment industry reclaim their lives after repeated high impact careers. Quincy himself went through both BRC's intensive 12-Step program, as well as treatment in BRC's trauma program Makana Path.

"We saw the need and decided to develop a specific program to address the unique needs of athletes and entertainers. It is a natural expansion of our business because we already specialize in the care of populations who suffer from MH/SUD in combination with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and those with persistent depression and PTSD. Who better to lead our efforts, but our very own Quincy Carter" ~ Mandy Baker/BRC President.

Quincy Carter has played at the highest level in professional sports for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Chicago Cubs, and arena football teams. He has also provided peer support to assist BRC clients with building an individualized recovery plan and developing skills to maintain recovery. As a proven leader and high-profile personality, he will be an invaluable asset to launching the MINDSET program.

"BRC's program saved my life and I know it is my duty to do everything in my power to utilize my experience to help others that battle similar struggles of my own. The program will cater to athletes and entertainers, but in no means will we pamper them. I know first-hand, that will not work " ~ Quincy Carter, Director of Athlete and Entertainer Programs

BRC Recovery, founded in 2006, is a chronic relapse addiction treatment center which provides clinically advanced treatment for all addictions. BRC offers high levels of structure and discipline, a 12-step immersion, proven psychological treatment, and multi-disciplinary approached to treating trauma. BRC Family of Programs serves clients across the United States with its continuum of care in their facilities in Texas and Tennessee.

