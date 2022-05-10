D. Ellen Shuman Joins Robertson Stephens Board of Directors

Wealth Manager Taps Shuman's Institutional Investment, Endowment and Strategic Growth Expertise to Expand Board

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has expanded its parent company board with the appointment of D. Ellen Shuman as a Director. Ms. Shuman brings nearly 40 years of industry experience, with deep expertise as an institutional investor primarily serving endowments and foundations. She is a Partner Emerita and Co-founder of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC, an OCIO serving mission-based clients, and was previously the Chief Investment Officer of Carnegie Corporation of New York and Director of Investments at the Yale University Investments Office.

Ms. Shuman will bring her acumen to Robertson Stephens as the firm continues to grow both organically and inorganically, with approximately $3.9 billion in advisory and retirement consulting assets as of December 31, 2021, and 13 offices opened since its inception in 2018.

Ms. Shuman is a recipient of the Institutional Investor Lifetime Achievement Award for Foundations and currently serves on the board of JBG Smith, a public REIT selected by Amazon to be its HQ2 development partner, and has been recognized by Women Inc. in 2019 as one of 100 Most Influential Board Members. Shuman also serves the State of Connecticut as the Chair of its Investment Advisory Council, which advises the Treasurer on the investment of the state's $45 billion in pension assets.

"I am thrilled to join the Robertson Stephens board and help to forward the firm's important mission of reinventing wealth management with a fiduciary mindset that always puts client interests first," said Shuman. "It is an exciting time to join the board to help champion the firm's growth and support a culture of investment excellence that serves its clients."

"We are extremely pleased Ellen has joined the board," said Gaurav Bhandari, Robertson Stephens' Board Chairman and the Managing Partner of Long Arc Capital. "Her decades of experience across institutional investments and endowments will prove invaluable as we continue to build Robertson Stephens as a leader in the wealth management space, bringing innovative solutions to our clients."

"The wealth management industry is undergoing significant change, and Robertson Stephens offers its advisors and clients a differentiated offering in this space," said Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO and Board Member of Robertson Stephens, "We look forward to Ellen's presence on the board, bringing her decades of expertise and unique perspective as we continue to serve our clients and grow our firm."

Ms. Shuman graduated magna cum laude from Bowdoin College, where she served as a Trustee for 21 years, and earned a Master's Degree in Public Policy and Management from Yale University School of Management. She also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

With the addition of Ms. Shuman, Robertson Stephens expands its parent company board to eight members. In addition to Mr. Bhandari, Mr. Bhattacharyya and Ms. Shuman, the board includes Ranu Dayal, Carsten Kengeter, Kipp Nelson, Michael Stewart, and Tobin Whamond.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, Pasadena, Marin County, Santa Rosa & Menlo Park (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley & Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Austin & Houston (TX); Seattle (WA); and Denver (CO) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

