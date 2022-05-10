Bierman Autism Centers Expansion Events in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers is holding two events this month as they continue to grow and offer ABA therapy services for children diagnosed with autism. This Indiana headquartered organization was founded 16 years ago and is a pillar of the community with four centers throughout the state.

The first event they are holding this month is an open house event for the community at their Avon center located at 5250 E US Hwy 36. This center opened this past July and the Bierman team is excited to show the community their new space! This is a great opportunity for families to tour the center, meet the team and learn more about the Bierman experience. The event will be on May 11th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

The second event is their first in-person hiring event for their Broad Ripple center ! This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in healthcare or education who are looking to get into the field. There will be a food truck, music, and the opportunity to meet with the team and tour the center. This event will be on May 19th from 5pm to 7pm. The address for the event is 6060 N. College Ave, Indianapolis.

The Regional Director for Indiana, Jessica Fitch, says: "It's very exciting to reopen our doors to the community after the pandemic. We are excited to show families and potential candidates how we deliver success as unique as our kids".

The events are an opportunity to visit and see how Bierman delivers on its mission to create progress and possibilities for children with autism.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

