Peraton Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Best Managed Companies demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials

HERNDON, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Peraton is the only Virginia-based company and only national security company to be recognized.

The 51 designees for 2022, including Peraton, are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees—who employ more than 267,000 people—continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Peraton is honored to be recognized as a Best Managed Company in the U.S. by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal," said Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO. "This recognition underscores the importance of Peraton's seven-fold expansion in 2021 and validates the significant progress we have made in integrating three heritage companies to create a $7 billion national security leader.

"Being named a Best Managed Company shows that we are charting a sustainable course for long-term success," said Shea. "We have put in place the right strategy, the right people and the right rules to stand alongside well-run companies spanning every major American business sector."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

