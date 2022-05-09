OBiO Technology to Present Data on OVersatile™ Platform for Process Development of Herpes Simplex Virus and Vaccinia Virus Products at the 25th ASGCT Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OBiO Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Ltd. ('OBiO', SSE:688238.SH), a gene and cell therapy-focused biotechnology company, serving as a contract research organization for vectorology and functional genomics studies, and providing contract development and manufacturing services of IND-enabling CMC, clinical and commercial manufacturing, today announced that research on novel manufacturing technologies via its OVersatile™ platform will be presented at the American Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ASCGT) 25th Annual meeting on May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Empowered by robust manufacturing technologies and a comprehensive quality control system, the OVersatile™ platform enables flexible and high-quality process development and manufacturing solutions for a variety of gene and cell therapy products. Through research and development on novel manufacturing technologies with enhanced manufacturability, developability, and efficiency, the platform facilitates a high-titer, large-scale production capability and provides versatile development possibilities for various demands. The presentations highlight research on the upstream process development of herpes simplex virus and vaccinia virus products with the application of novel manufacturing technologies.

Details of the poster presentations:

Title: Development of Scalable Vaccinia Virus-Based Vector Production Process Using Dissolvable Porous Microcarriers

Session Date/Time: Monday, May 16, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EST

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing I

Abstract Number: 414

Poster Board Number: M-295

Title: High-Titer Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1-Based Vector Manufacturing Using Univercells Technologies' Production System

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EST

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing II

Abstract Number: 768

Poster Board Number: Tu-273

About OBiO

OBiO Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Ltd. (OBiO, SSE:688238.SH) is a gene and cell therapy-focused biotechnology company founded in 2013. In China for global customers, we offer holistic research, development, and manufacturing solutions for vectorology studies, functional genomics, process and analytical development, IND-enabling CMC, clinical and commercial manufacturing. With "enable gene therapy for better lives" as our mission, we are committed to providing high-quality service to global customers, advancing your product from bench to clinic, and bringing benefit to populations around the world. For more information about OBiO, visit www.obio-tech.com.

