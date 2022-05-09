MCAP Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.15 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker today reported first quarter 2022 net earnings per share of $0.15 per share. Quarterly revenue was $22.2mm, a 35% increase over 4th quarter 2021 resulting in net profit after tax of $3.4mm and EBITDA of $4.2mm.

First quarter 2022 consolidated was the first full quarter in which the company reported as a C-Corp following its acquisition and consolidation of all subsidiaries under MCAP Inc. The Company had strong performances in its core segments and saw key milestones met in expansion areas, through opportunistic hires, the expansion into DeFi and lending/borrowing capabilities and the completion of a long planned critical infrastructure move to the secure/low latency Equinix NY5 Data Center.

MCAP continues to develop strategic partnerships and seeks M&A opportunities that are aligned with the company's core competencies while creating long term shareholder value.

About MCAP, Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a US based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries - MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and DeFi protocols. MCAP LLC is an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

