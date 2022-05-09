JW Therapeutics to Present Latest Data of Carteyva® at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that it will present the latest clinical study data for Carteyva® via poster presentations and online publication at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Title: Two-year follow-up result of RELIANCE study, a multicenter phase 2 trial of relmacabtagene autoleucel (Carteyva®) in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma

Format: Poster Presentation

Abstract number: 7529

Session: Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Presenter: Dr. Zhitao Ying

Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy of relmacabtagene autoleucel (relma-cel) as second-line therapy for primary refractory Chinese patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL): Results from an open-label, multicenter, single-arm phase I study

Format: Online publication

Abstract number: e19509

First author: Dr. Zixun Yan

Title: Relma-cel (JWCAR029) in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma: A two-year survival update of a phase I study

Format: Online publication

First author: Dr. Zhitao Ying

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)

Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, making it the first CAR-T product approved as Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, granted priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring the hope of a cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/ .

