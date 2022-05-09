CaseWare International acquires its longstanding distributor in the Netherlands

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CaseWare International Inc. , the global SaaS leader for accounting, analytics and audit, announced today that it has acquired CaseWare Netherlands B.V., a longtime, independent distributor based in the Netherlands.

A CaseWare International distributor for over 25 years, CaseWare Netherlands is a well-established accounting solutions provider. With expertise in equipping accountants, auditors and financial professionals in their local market with secure, reliable and transparent accounting, business and government reporting tools.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome CaseWare Netherlands and their knowledgeable team to CaseWare International'', said David Osborne, CEO CaseWare International. "They have been part of our journey for almost as long as we have been around so I am very pleased that we are deepening our relationship to better serve our customers. As CaseWare International looks to strengthen our delivery of a broader suite of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions, the addition of the Netherlands team will help us deliver new innovations globally. Having more insights on the team will improve our ability to provide accountants and auditors all around the world with the right tools to do their best work."

"I am so proud of CaseWare Netherlands' many successes and growth over the years which has resulted in the CaseWare name becoming a household brand in the Netherlands. We could not have done it without our great partnership with CaseWare International." said Richard Schiphorst, former Managing Director - CaseWare Netherlands.

"Given the pace of change in our market, it made perfect sense to join forces now and accelerate our development. We look forward to further enhancing our already close collaboration to bring the best digital accounting and auditing solutions to the Netherlands and beyond." said Joost Ekkelboom, Managing Director - CaseWare Netherlands.

This bringing together of resources, market and product knowledge is driven by CaseWare's commitment to efficiently innovate and build products that help our users exceed their client's expectations.

CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for Accounting firms, Corporations, and Government regulators. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare equips over 500,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages with innovative solutions.

CaseWare Netherlands is a distributor of CaseWare International. In the Netherlands, 65 employees now work on the digitization of the activities of financial professionals on a daily basis. Based on the three key concepts of reliable data, relevant information and platform, the solutions are characterized by financial technical content, user-friendliness and optimal integration with other software.

