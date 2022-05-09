Cargo Chief and Tai Software partner to bring enriched carrier data, rapid capacity and market rates to freight brokers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo Chief, a top provider of procurement and pricing software for freight brokers, and Tai Software, a TMS built explicitly for brokers, announced today the completion of their digital freight matching, capacity, and pricing integration. This new partnership will bring speed, precision, and centralized control to brokerages' operations.

This integration gives you the best of everything – market rates, carrier quotes, and the "book-now" feature all in one

Cargo Chief's goal is to partner with transportation management systems to provide 3PLs and freight brokerages the tools they need to expand their carrier base, book more freight, and gain insights to make the next best decision for an enriched experience.

With this integration, Tai Software users will be able to go beyond rudimentary carrier information and build carrier relationships with an enriched profile including, lane information and frequency. Their carrier network will instantaneously sync and update with C4's database as they qualify and onboard new carriers.

Paired with carrier expansion, users can streamline their carrier outreach by automating email communication as loads are built with Cargo Chief's Booking Assistant for rapid capacity while driving carrier engagement, retention, and prioritizing the next task.

Along with Cargo Chief's carrier network, Tai Software users will have access to Cargo Chief's pricing data that forecasts up-to-the-minute rates based on recent transactions, offering low to high suggestions and a confidence score of what you should likely pay.

"With this new integration, freight brokers will adapt much quicker to market volatility and optimize their booking process that includes the speed and scalability needed to grow," said Cargo Chief's Co-founder and VP, Chris Arredondo. "This also gives them the flexibility to focus on activities that have bigger outcomes and let their tools do the rest."

"This is a differentiator for Tai Software users," said Daniel Ely, Tai Software's Director of Product. "Not only do they get capacity information, but also the market intelligence data with real-time rates. With this integration you get the best of everything – you get the market intelligence, the carrier quotes, and the "book-now" feature all in one tool. This is something you don't see with other partners."

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief provides the most powerful procurement platform enabling freight brokers to expand their carrier base, find capacity, price accurately, and automate carrier outreach. Cargo Chief's platform, C4, is built by freight brokers for freight brokers. C4 empowers brokers to be more strategic by uncovering areas of improvement, refining load to carrier ratios and optimizing rating decisions. With over 600,000 carriers in the C4 network, Cargo Chief offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market, enabling brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight and scale at a profit. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.cargochief.com.

About Tai Software

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software's core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software. Learn more about the TMS at Tai-software.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cargo Chief