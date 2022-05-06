Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Veteran Joins SDI Presence

Prasad Alavilli to Lead Solutions and Cloud Practice at Growing IT Services Firm

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces that Prasad Alavilli has joined SDI as its Senior Vice President of Solutions, including its Cloud Services and ServiceNow businesses.

"Prasad's impressive resume makes him a key addition to SDI Presence – and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to our team," said Hardik Bhatt, President and Chief Growth Officer of SDI Presence. "With over 25 years of experience in both private and public sector IT, including engagements with Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the State of Illinois, Prasad will help accelerate our already remarkable growth in cloud services."

Prasad was most recently engaged with AWS as the business development lead for the finance and administration vertical, where he spearheaded business growth efforts focused on state and local governments. At AWS, Prasad launched and grew a multi-million-dollar finance and administration vertical by addressing customers' transformational business challenges, including the migration from on-premises to cloud.

Prior to AWS, Prasad was the chief of statewide systems at the State of Illinois, leading the enterprise applications and architecture team. There, he reported to the state CIO and drove major digital government transformation initiatives. His efforts supported the formation of a new agency, the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) and the launch of statewide IT governance and major enterprise systems like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Before working with Illinois, Prasad had a 17-year career with Oracle in a variety of roles. His career highlights included management of complex technology/business initiatives, a $16M consulting services department and a $25M IT portfolio of diverse technologies and market verticals. He helped implement innovative new law enforcement IT systems with the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois State Police, managed the implementation of an Oracle portal for a health sciences company and managed, as part of the PMO, the largest PeopleSoft implementation at that time for the City University of New York (CUNY).

"I am excited to join a very talented SDI Presence team that's constantly striving to help customers achieve their business objectives," said Prasad. "Cloud services is an exciting space to be in – and SDI's investment in this services platform offers compelling value for clients that makes it truly unique in the marketplace. I look forward to helping current and prospective customers modernize their operations and accelerate their IT transformations."

Prasad received his BS in Engineering from Andhra University and an MS in Engineering from Michigan State University. He is a frequent blogger and industry speaker and has recently participated in notable roundtable discussions.

Prasad joins SDI as the firm has seen growth in its cloud services practice, which provides hybrid and multicloud solutions that include cloud readiness assessments and management/optimization services. SDI helps organization deliver on the value of the cloud with best-in class infrastructure services backed up by extensive experience as an end-to-end provider. These IT modernization services complement SDI's hallmark customer-centric IT managed services and consulting practices, which have earned the firm a 99 Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2021. In 2021, SDI announced that the firm secured an infusion of private equity capital with Abry Partners, a Boston, Massachusetts-based private equity firm, to fund its growth.

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

