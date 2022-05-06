BIG3 Partners with MoonPay for Groundbreaking Ownership NFT Drop This Weekend

Biggest Crypto Payment Provider Will Make BIG3 NFT Purchases For Ownership-Like Benefits Easy For All

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced they are partnering with MoonPay, the leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider, to facilitate the purchase of the league's NFTs. The NFT's will be released Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 am EST for select Discord members These NFTs offer ownership-like benefits via two-tier options comprising 12,000 editions – 1,000 for each of the league's twelve teams that include 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each. MoonPay is facilitating all payments for NFT purchases, lowering the barriers for first-time NFT buyers to participate in the drop. Following the discord member sale, the drop will be open to the public at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 8.

"We are excited to partner with MoonPay on our trailblazing ownership stake opportunity for fans to join," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "MoonPay makes buying NFT's easier for everyone and they will be a tremendous resource for our NFT Drop this weekend. I hope this excites all fans to get in on the action."

MoonPay's suite of payments infrastructure products provides a seamless way for people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Its design brings the easy-to-use experience consumers have come to expect from tech, allowing users to buy and sell digital assets and NFTs via credit and debit cards; Apple, Google or Samsung Pay; or bank accounts. This announcement follows the landmark purchase of three BIG3 Team Fire-Tier allotments by renowned entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of NFT communities DeGods, DogeCoin/MyDoge, and Krause House.

"Web3 is radically changing the way we approach the business of sports and BIG3 is helping to lead the way," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-founder of MoonPay. "This is the beginning of a creator economy renaissance. We're honored to work with BIG3 to help onboard the world to Web3."

Join the BIG3 discord click here and stay updated with the latest news on this NFT drop. BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+ and the full schedule along with venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale this weekend, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MOONPAY:

MoonPay is the world's leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider. Leading marketplaces worldwide are providing their users with a simpler way to buy and sell NFTs using MoonPay's industry-first NFT Checkout solution, which allows the purchase of NFTs instantly with a credit or debit card. The company is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 250+ leading wallets, websites, and applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

