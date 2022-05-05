Inaugural Philly Bike Ride Is Set to Roll Through Philadelphia

NEW FALL TRADITION BRINGS 20 MILES OF CAR-FREE BICYCLING TO PHILLY OFFERING INCREDIBLE VIEWS AND A FUN EXPERIENCE EVERYONE CAN JOIN

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bike Ride, in partnership with Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, has announced the inaugural Philly Bike Ride, scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Bicyclists will have the unique opportunity to cruise through Philly neighborhoods, famous sites, and scenic skyline views in a closed-road, non-competitive bike ride. Registration opens to the general public on Monday, May 9 at 10 am EST at phillybikeride.com

Philly Bike Ride invites riders of all ages to enjoy music, taste local flavors, and capture memorable photos as they pedal past the historic sites of Center City, Independence Hall, Penns Landing, Kelly Drive, and take in neighborhoods such as Manayunk. Participants can choose from a 20-mile course or a shorter 6-mile version, both with start and finish lines by the iconic setting of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the shadow of the famed Rocky Steps. The event concludes with a post-ride festival, free and open to the public, that will feature live music, entertainment, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

"Our team members and partners are happy to bring this type of celebratory bicycling experience to the Philadelphia community", said Chris Browne, Managing Director of American Bike Ride. "Whether you are on a road bike, a beach cruiser, or renting a bike for the day, this event is for you."

With hopes of becoming one of the largest destination bicycling events on the east coast, the inaugural 2022 ride is expected to attract 5,000 participants from all over Philly and Mid-Atlantic States and projected to grow in the coming years as the popularity, accessibility, and diversity of riding continues to increase in the region.

Event organizers are also excited to announce a founding partnership with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP) through which a portion of proceeds from the event will support the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling program. 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the BCGP, and Philly Bike Ride will be a big celebration of their work and legacy in advancing bicycling through advocacy and education. Members of the Bicycle Coalition will have access to early registration beginning on May 5th.

"This is a unique opportunity for bike riders of all ages and abilities to see Philadelphia's iconic sights from the seat of a bicycle and enjoy a stress free ride on streets without motor vehicles. We're excited to see a car free bike ride return to Philadelphia and I can't wait to ride it!" said Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Philly Bike Ride offers convenient and affordable bike rentals to help make bicycling more accessible for those who don't own a bike, visitors, or groups looking for a fun outing.

REGISTRATION:

Early Bird Registration for Philly Bike Ride is available on Monday, May 9th through May 24th, for $58. Kids ages 3-7 are free, and youth ages 8-17 are always half-price.

Registration includes a 2022 Philly Bike Ride water bottle, access to the 20-mile car-free course, and Rider Identification Kit. VIP packages and group pricing are also available.

2022 COURSE:

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

ABOUT AMERICAN BIKE RIDE:

American Bike Ride, LLC has created a unique bicycling event format taking place in cities across the United States. Our flagship event, DC Bike Ride, held in the nation's capital, has quickly become one of the most popular annual bicycling events in the United States with over 40,000 participants riding since its inception. Our social rides are held in a car-free, closed-road format, making it safe, fun, and accessible for everyone to participate regardless of riding ability, gender, ethnicity, age, or economic status.

ABOUT BICYCLE COALITION OF GREATER PHILADEPHIA:

Founded in 1972, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia partners with community, governmental, public, and private entities to advocate and educate to make streets and trails safe and accessible and to encourage more people to engage in safe bicycling. The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP) works to make bicycling a safe and fun transportation option for anyone who wants to ride in the Philadelphia region. BCGP is dedicated to promoting bicycling as a healthy, low-cost, environmentally-friendly form of recreation and transportation. Our advocacy wins include better bicycling facilities and trails, such as the Schuylkill River Trail, 20 miles of protected bike lanes, closure of MLK Drive during the pandemic, and bicycle access to the Ben Franklin Bridge, progressive policies like Mayor Kenney's 2030 goal of zero traffic deaths, and new laws such as speed enforcement cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard. Our Education Department has 3 major programs as well as smaller initiatives aimed at increasing equitable access to biking: Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling program that fosters healthy habits, independence, and leadership in Philadelphia youth through the sport of cycling; The Better Bike Share Partnership dedicated to building partnerships to promote bike sharing in low-income neighborhoods; and Velolingo, engaging immigrant and refugee individuals by providing bicycle and safety education in the region's critical languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Russian and Haitian Creole, as well as expanding our bicycle education classes and rides offered in Spanish.

