HealthLevel Adds Radiology Peer Review Workflow Automation to its Foundations Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., an established provider of solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today the addition of automated Radiology Peer Review to its Foundations business operations platform. This configurable option allows Foundations customers to eliminate waste and laborious human workflow, and enable radiologists to save time and bring focus to clinical quality through peer review workflow automation

The new capability allows Foundations users to deploy different intelligent models for case selection and removes human involvement and the bias that this sometimes brings. Radiologists are no longer required to be involved in the case list selection and assignment process and peer review workflow is streamlined though the use of Foundations Action Lists. The new capability meets OPPE/NRPO Peer Review Guidelines.

"Peer Review has been in place with many tools in the past, and it worked to some extent. However, with increasing expectation from Radiologists on clinical quality, and the number of peer reviews expected, the old methods simply cannot satisfy the needs. Foundations is in the perfect spot as a data and application platform to drive the efficiency and quality needed in peer review workflows. This is another great example of using real-time data analytics to drive workflow" noted Parag Paranjpe, founder, and CEO of HealthLevel Inc. "Healthcare organizations are beginning to understand that analytics alone is not enough. To improve performance and efficiency we need to drive our processes using the data we analyze, not simply provide reports of past execution." This capability is being deployed at the Veterans Administration National Teleradiology Program and planned for deployment at other customer sites soon."

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable real-time analytics for clinicians, administrators, and all staff, enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance.

