Allego Customer eSentire to Present Case Study on Onboarding New Sales Reps in Record Volume and Record Time at Forrester B2B Summit 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement provider, today announced it is a platinum sponsor of the Forrester B2B Summit and that its customer, eSentire , the leading provider of Managed Detection and Response cybersecurity services, will present a case study session showcasing its sales rep onboarding success with Allego.

What: Forrester B2B Summit , the hybrid event taking place May 2-4 in Austin, TX and virtually, is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales and product leaders to empower their strategies, fuel the revenue engine and drive the business forward.

Who: At the conference, Allego's valued customer eSentire presents:

eSentire Onboards New Reps in Record Volume and Record Time

Makenzie Van Eyk, Manager, Sales Learning and Development, eSentire

Session description:

Every day, businesses scramble to hire and onboard new sales reps in record volume and in record time. Unfortunately, many lack strategy and tools to deliver accelerated onboarding effectively. As a result, reps' performance suffers, they leave, and companies must hire again. It doesn't have to be that way. In this session, you'll learn how eSentire's lean sales enablement team broke that vicious and costly cycle and ensures new reps are onboarded, ramped, and selling in under 90 days.

When: Monday, May 2, 2022 from 3:35 – 4:05 PM CDT and Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from

11:50 – 12:20 PM CDT

For more information about Allego's sales enablement platform, please visit: https://www.allego.com , or visit the Allego booth in the Summit Marketplace.

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a hybrid world. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease teams need to drive results—all in a single app. More than 650,000 professionals use Allego to equip sellers with intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at allego.com.

