Cedar Ridge Community Church, Summit Ridge Energy and TurningPoint Energy energize community solar project serving low-income households

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and Cedar Ridge Community Church held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the completion of a 2.5 MWdc community solar project in Montgomery County, Maryland. TurningPoint Energy developed the project under the State of Maryland's Community Solar Pilot Program. The array was built on Cedar Ridge Community Church's (CRCC) property and will provide hundreds of subscribed households with lower monthly energy costs.

"As a community of hope we are delighted to devote 8 acres of our property to solar power," said Matthew Dyer, Lead Pastor at CRCC. "It's a practical and essential expression of our desire to play our part in creating a sustainable future for this beautiful planet we all love and depend upon.

"We're proud to have partnered with CRCC and TurningPoint Energy and are excited to expand renewable energy access to low-income Marylanders" said Brian Dunn, Chief Operating Officer of SRE. "We also thank Councilman Hucker for his commitment to the legislation enabling this project's completion."

"This community solar project is the culmination of an excellent partnership between the community and County" Councilmember Hucker said. "In 2018, I spearheaded ZTA 18-01 that allowed for larger solar projects like this one so we can better position ourselves to fight climate change and collectively reduce our carbon footprint."

"CRCC's leadership in pursuing a low-income solar project on their property is a true testament to a faith organization's walking the talk as a steward of the environment. This innovative project is the first of its kind in Maryland and will serve as an example for years to come," said Salar Naini, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TurningPoint Energy.

SRE owns the market share of Maryland's community solar projects (90 MWdc) operating under the state's Community Solar Pilot Program. Upon completion, their portfolio will power approximately 12,500 local homes and businesses. Nearly one-third of the projects will serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) customers, highlighting the industry's unique ability to provide renewable energy savings to Americans of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

TurningPoint Energy is the leading greenfield developer in the Maryland Pilot Program since its inception in 2016 and will have 40 MWdc or projects in operation by the end of 2023. In addition, the company has pledged more than $186,000 in community investment across the State to worthy food pantries, emergency response service providers, schools, fire stations, and police stations as part of its national pledge to donate over $1,000,000 by 2023.

About Summit Ridge Energy

About Summit Ridge Energy

Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation 's leading owner-operator of community solar assets. Through dedicated funding platforms, the team acquires pre-operational projects within the rapidly growing solar energy and battery storage sectors. With over 100 operating solar projects across markets, the team has established itself as a reliable and diligent industry partner. By 2023, SRE will have an additional 200 MW online serving over 100,000 residential and commercial customers. Learn more at srenergy.com .

About TurningPoint Energy

About TurningPoint Energy

TurningPoint Energy is a clean energy development, advisory and investment company with solar development projects underway throughout the United States. Its principals have experience developing solar projects for utility and community solar clients totaling more than $2.5 billion in value over 1.1 GW of operating solar power plants throughout the United States within the last decade. TurningPoint Energy is a lean, privately held firm that adapts to its clients' needs and finds ways to invest in its clients and their communities…at every turning point. For more information about TurningPoint Energy, visit https://turningpoint-energy.com .

