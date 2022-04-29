Westmount Named to "Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers" List for Fourth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a Los Angeles-based, independent wealth management firm with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management, announced today that it has been named to the 2022 "Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers" list by InvestmentNews, a leading industry publication. This year marks Westmount's fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

Westmount Asset Management (PRNewsfoto/Westmount Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

"Our vision has always been for Westmount to be the 'go-to' wealth advisor in Los Angeles, for both clients and talented professionals in our industry," said Westmount President Mike Amash. "At the core of that vision is our incredible team, to whom we offer our sincere thanks and congratulations for this honor."

Westmount was one of 75 firms in the financial advice industry selected for this honor. Firms were chosen based on employer and employee surveys that delved into everything from company culture and benefits to career path options and more. Westmount staff gave highest marks to the firm's leadership and work environment in this year's survey.

"'One Team' is a core value of our firm, and in the context of the pandemic has never been more important or pertinent," said Sean Cauvel, Managing Partner at Westmount. "Whether by providing resources for our staff to upgrade their home offices, planning online team events to help foster a greater sense of connection, or providing the necessary infrastructure to optimally function in a challenging remote environment, continuously improving the employee experience remains an ongoing focus."

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.8 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

