TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 28, 2022. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 189,079,207, representing 69.60 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:

1. Election of Directors

The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent Rona H. Ambrose 180,301,403 96.83% 5,896,534 3.17% John P. Dielwart 185,581,642 99.67% 616,295 0.33% Alan J. Fohrer 185,205,109 99.47% 992,828 0.53% Laura W. Folse 185,582,150 99.67% 615,786 0.33% Harry A. Goldgut 185,689,018 99.73% 508,919 0.27% John H. Kousinioris 185,681,285 99.72% 516,652 0.28% Thomas M. O'Flynn 185,248,610 99.49% 949,327 0.51% Beverlee F. Park 185,159,327 99.44% 1,038,609 0.56% Bryan D. Pinney 182,248,274 97.88% 3,949,663 2.12% James Reid 185,693,600 99.73% 504,337 0.27% Sandra R. Sharman 184,134,222 98.89% 2,063,714 1.11% Sarah A. Slusser 185,641,558 99.70% 556,378 0.30%

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent 181,978,731 96.24% 7,100,475 3.76%

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (also known as "say-on-pay")

The advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 163,637,782 87.88% 22,560,153 12.12%

4. Approval of the Corporation's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution approving the Corporation's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Per cent Votes Against Per cent 178,999,356 96.13% 7,198,580 3.87%

About TransAlta:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy-efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

View original content:

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation