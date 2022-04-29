MATSU OPENS AS OCEANSIDE'S FIRST JAPANESE FINE DINING CONCEPT BY THE SEA

Award-Winning Chef William Eick's Modern Japanese Cuisine Concept Goes from Pop-Up to Permanent

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matsu, located just off South Coast Highway in Oceanside, California, is a new fine dining experience that offers guests elevated Japanese cuisine and superb hospitality.

The modern Japanese concept was created by executive chef-owner William Eick, who started the venture as a pop-up back in 2019. Now that Matsu has been realized as a brick-and-mortar 48-seat fine dining restaurant, Eick was able to build and design the space to bring his vision to life, along with his own dream team - sous-chef David Duarte and general manager Joe Devlin.

Chef William created Matsu to share what Japanese culture and cuisine means to him, by focusing on the traditions and techniques of Japanese food and marrying them with the Southern California terroir. In doing this, he showcases the seasonal bounty from the area's farms, as well as exquisite product direct from Japan.

Matsu offers patrons a four-course tasting menu, where they can choose from three to four options per course. There is even the option for an eight-course omakase, in which the chef will select which seasonal specialties to serve. The eight-course omakase also comes in a vegan option. All course options come with optional wine pairings, while the omakase can be further elevated with optional caviar and wagyu enhancements. Twice a night, Matsu will offer an 11-course Chef Counter experience, where guests will enjoy the experience with Chef William and the kitchen team.

No two visits to Matsu will be exactly the same, as the Matsu experience is constantly evolving. Small changes are made to the menu every week, with a full dish changing every other week and larger plates changing monthly.

Hours of Operation are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call now to reserve your table at (760) 681-6152. Find out more about Matsu by visiting our website or following us on Instagram .

