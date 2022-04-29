ADCOLOR Returns to Los Angeles from November 17-20 for ADCOLOR 2022

Presented by Amazon and Google|YouTube

NEW YORK , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced its annual event, ADCOLOR 2022, will be held in Los Angeles, California from November 17-20, 2022 at the JW Marriott LA Live. This year's event encompasses the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference, the ADCOLOR FUTURES Program and the ADCOLOR LEADERS Program. It also marks the long-awaited return to a fully in-person gathering following a virtual-only event in 2020 and a smaller, hybrid event in 2021.

"Over the last two years, we've been fortunate to have found new ways to connect with our community, but we couldn't be more excited to return to Los Angeles and reunite with them in person," said Ana Leen, Director of Partnerships at ADCOLOR. "There is a sense of family and positive energy that happens when our community comes together, and I think we are all hungry for it. For those who have struggled, for those who have fought to make an impact, for those who want to maintain the momentum…our hope is that this year's gathering will reinvigorate and inspire those who need it most."

Tickets and registration for the event will become available in the near future.

Following the November gathering, ADCOLOR will use the in-person content to create a virtual, on-demand offering on its ADCOLOR Everywhere virtual event site, which now features a global community of more than 12,000 members. Those who register for the Unlimited Virtual offering will have access to the on-demand content beginning December 2022. For year-round virtual content, networking opportunities and engagement with ADCOLOR's Community Groups, please register at adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com.

As previously announced in March, nominations for the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards remain open until May 20th. Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of historically excluded communities in the creative industries. There are 11 categories accepting nominations this year, including two new categories: ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. All nominations will be carefully reviewed by 60 elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. Those selected as ADCOLOR winners not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. For more information on the awards and to submit a nomination, please visit adcolor.org/awards.

In addition, applications for the inaugural ADCOLOR LEADERS program are open through May 20th. Together with Google, the LEADERS program supports historically excluded professionals in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. It will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration, and is open to established professionals with 15+ years of experience. For those interested in being a LEADER, please apply via the online application form at adcolor.org/leaders.

For additional updates on ADCOLOR 2022, award nominations and the LEADERS program, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. For those interested in partnership opportunities, please reach out to partnerships@adcolor.org.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS

Amazon, Google|YouTube, Diageo, Sony Music Group, Droga5, Yahoo, MSL Group, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, WPP, Edelman, Adobe, Condé Nast, Lions Gate Entertainment, Mediahub, TBWA

ADCOLOR FUTURES Partners

Spotify, Apple, Adobe, Disney

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google|YouTube, Instacart, JKR Global, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL, Richemont, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of New York

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Sound Investment, Squeaky, STAMP Event Management, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

