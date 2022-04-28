The First-Ever Life-Size Ferrari F40 LEGO® Model Arrives at LEGOLAND® California Resort as Part of Resort's New LEGO Ferrari Build and Race Attraction!

New LEGO Model to be Featured in New Interactive Attraction Scheduled to Open May 12, 2022!

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It may not have more than 470 horsepower, but it's built out of more than 358,000 LEGO® elements, weighs more than 3,000 pounds and is a one-of-a-kind replica of one of the most celebrated Ferrari vehicles ever created…the first-ever life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the LEGO Group will be on display as a part of LEGOLAND® California Resort's new attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, opening May 12, 2022.

The Ferrari F40 model took a team of designers and builders more than 1,800 hours to develop and more than 1,900 hours to construct the high-performance ultra-luxury sports car. Resembling the actual F40 Ferrari, the LEGO version is similar in size at 14 feet in length, more than six feet wide, 4 feet tall and a wheelbase at 8 feet.

The new LEGO model will be featured in the garage area of LEGOLAND California's new interactive attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race. Future builders, drivers and enthusiasts will get a chance to sit inside, take pictures and most of all, be inspired by the life-size LEGO vehicle. The garage is one of three interactive zones which also includes the build and test area, and digital racetrack for guests to digitally race their own LEGO Ferrari against other cars for the fastest lap. The new attraction places guests in the driver's seat as they use their creativity and imagination to build, test and race.

Build and Race will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. For LEGOLAND California Resort ticket prices, operating schedule and additional information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call 760-918-LEGO (5346).

LEGOLAND® California Resort includes LEGOLAND® California, SEA LIFE® aquarium, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGOLAND® Hotel and LEGOLAND® Castle Hotel. All are geared for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12. At LEGOLAND California, you'll find more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the new The LEGO MOVIE WORLD based on the blockbuster films The LEGO® Movie™ and The LEGO® Movie™ 2: The Second Part. The new land fully immerses guests into the LEGO® Movie universe and places them onto the streets of Bricksburg. LEGOLAND Water Park features more than seven slides, sandy beaches and the unique Build-A-Raft River plus Pirate Reef and LEGO Legends of CHIMA Water Park comprising 10 acres of water fun! The nation's first LEGOLAND Hotel features 250 rooms, all themed either as pirate, adventure, kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO™! North America's first LEGOLAND Castle Hotel features 250 rooms, fully themed as Knights and Dragons, Royal Princess and Magic Wizard. For more information, visit www.LEGOLAND.com or call (760) 918-LEGO (5346).

