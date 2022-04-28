Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $131,000, compared to net income of $83,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We've assembled a skilled and passionate team of bankers to transform our business plan to focus on serving as key catalysts for economic growth in our communities," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are deeply committed to helping local businesses grow so that, together, we can add jobs across our region. While our investments in our team, technology and re-branding weigh on our current financial performance, those investments will propel our growth in the coming years."

"If you want to grow your business and desire exceptional service, come see us," Zanco continued. "We have the technology you need, and pride ourselves on going above and beyond for you. We'd love to earn your trust."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $132.0 million at March 31, 2022, up $161,000 from December 31, 2021. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan pay-offs totaled $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $841,000, compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 87,144

$ 87,303

$ (159)

- % Commercial real estate



22,611



23,112



(501)

(2)

Construction and land



4,739



4,079



660

16

Multi-family residential



3,367



4,589



(1,222)

(27)

Total real estate loans



117,861



119,083



(1,222)

(1)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



10,119



8,374



1,745

21

Consumer



4,023



4,385



(362)

(8)

Total other loans



14,142



12,759



1,383

11

Total loans

$ 132,003

$ 131,842

$ 161

- %

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2022, up $358,000, or 29%, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.55% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, up $378,000 or 42%, compared to December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.96% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The increase in NPAs and NPLs was primarily due to an increase in non-accruing one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $4,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.65% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans primarily reflects continued improvement in our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $71,000 during the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $98.1 million at March 31, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $5.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $864,000 at December 31, 2021. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the first quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.31%, up 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease) Available-for-sale, at fair value























Mortgage-backed securities

$ 70,149

$ 74,663

$ (4,514)

(6) % U. S. government and agency obligations



10,380



9,237



1,143

12

Municipal obligations



4,120



4,439



(319)

(7)

Total available-for-sale, at fair value



84,649



88,339



(3,690)

(4)

Held-to-maturity























U. S. government and agency obligations



13,016



13,019



(3)

-

Municipal obligations



476



479



(3)

(1)

Total held-to-maturity



13,492



13,498



(6)

-

Total investment securities

$ 98,141

$ 101,837

$ (3,696)

(4) %

Deposits

Total deposits were $183.1 million at March 31, 2022, up $6.3 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in NOW accounts (up $3.6 million, or 10%) and demand deposits (up $2.8 million, or 9%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 33,056

$ 30,299

$ 2,757

9 % NOW



37,916



34,357



3,559

10

Money market



19,358



18,878



480

3

Savings



27,215



26,698



517

2

Certificates of deposit



65,539



66,563



(1,024)

(2)

Total deposits

$ 183,084

$ 176,795

$ 6,289

4 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $44,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $89,000, or 37%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $17,000, or 16%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $58,000, or 4%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 130,755

$ 1,563

4.85 %

$ 137,190

$ 1,621

4.69 % Investment securities(TE)



101,348



329

1.31





78,455



240

1.24

Other interest earning assets



39,605



19

0.20





58,706



23

0.15

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 271,708

$ 1,911

2.85 %

$ 274,351

$ 1,884

2.73 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































NOW, money market and savings

accounts

$ 81,885

$ 24

0.12 %

$ 78,822

$ 24

0.12 % Certificates of deposit



65,939



68

0.42





67,798



85

0.49

Total interest-bearing deposits



147,824



92

0.25





146,620



109

0.29

FHLB advances



9,034



68

3.02





8,989



68

3.03

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 156,858

$ 160

0.41 %

$ 155,609

$ 177

0.45 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 114,850













$ 118,742











Net interest income; average interest

rate spread(TE)







$ 1,751

2.44 %







$ 1,707

2.28 % Net interest margin(TE)(2)













2.61 %













2.48 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $197,000, down $27,000, or 12%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in income from service charges on deposits accounts.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.2 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Declines across most non-interest expense items were largely offset by increases in franchise and shares tax expense and advertising and marketing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $39,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the absence of severance costs and fewer working days in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by additional expenses related to our benefit plans.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $42,000 for the first quarter of 2022, up $34,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the costs incurred for the planned re-branding of the Bank.

Franchise and shares tax expense totaled $58,000 for the first quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank converted from the mutual to the stock-form of ownership and established Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. as its holding company. As a result, the Company became subject to franchise tax and the Bank became subject to shares tax for 2022.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

























(Unaudited)







(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021



3/31/2021(1) ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 511

$ 4,933



$ 5,790 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



39,585



35,951





31,281 Total cash and cash equivalents



40,096



40,884





37,071 Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



84,649



88,339





26,493 Securities held-to-maturity



13,492



13,498





17,517 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



132,003



131,842





145,638 Allowance for loan losses



(2,173)



(2,276)





(2,962) Loans receivable, net



129,830



129,566





142,676 Accrued interest receivable



536



579





532 Foreclosed assets



320



340





535 Premises and equipment, net



6,475



6,577





5,452 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,794



1,793





1,791 Bank-owned life insurance



8,824



3,303





3,235 Other assets



1,256



470





1,187 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 287,272

$ 285,349



$ 236,489





















LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 33,056

$ 30,299



$ 30,024 Interest-bearing



150,028



146,496





146,392 Total deposits



183,084



176,795





176,416 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,063



9,018





8,883 Other liabilities



663



1,190





833 TOTAL LIABILITIES



192,810



187,003





186,132





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



53



53





- Additional paid-in capital



50,821



50,802





- Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,126)



(4,179)





- Retained earnings



52,222



52,353





50,577 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(4,508)



(683)





(220) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



94,462



98,346





50,357 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 287,272

$ 285,349



$ 236,489





(1) Data at March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021(1) INTEREST INCOME

















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,563

$ 1,621

$ 1,808 Investment securities



329



240



121 Other



19



23



14 Total interest income



1,911



1,884



1,943 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits



92



109



155 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



68



68



68 Total interest expense



160



177



223 Net interest income



1,751



1,707



1,720 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)



(374)



- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)

loan losses



1,822



2,081



1,720 NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts



168



193



123 Gain on sale of fixed assets



-



-



25 Bank-owned life insurance



21



23



22 Other



8



8



17 Total non-interest income



197



224



187 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits



1,261



1,300



1,067 Occupancy and equipment



210



220



182 Data processing and communication



208



221



174 Professional fees



140



133



73 Directors' fees



55



68



71 ATM and debit card



49



64



43 Foreclosed assets, net



(17)



1



(7) Advertising and marketing



42



8



9 Franchise and shares tax



58



-



- Other



182



185



114 Total non-interest expense



2,188



2,200



1,726 Income (loss) before income tax expense



(169)



105



181 Income tax expense (benefit)



(38)



22



30 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (131)

$ 83

$ 151



















Earnings (loss) per share - basic

$ (0.03)

$ 0.02

$ N/A





(1) Data for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021(1) EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income

$ 1,911



$ 1,884



$ 1,943

Total interest expense



160





177





223

Net interest income



1,751





1,707





1,720

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)





(374)





-

Total non-interest income



197





224





187

Total non-interest expense



2,188





2,200





1,726

Income tax expense (benefit)



(38)





22





30

Net income (loss)

$ (131)



$ 83



$ 151



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total assets

$ 286,646



$ 288,852



$ 229,674

Total interest-earning assets



271,708





274,351





215,635

Total loans



130,755





137,190





149,183

Total interest-bearing deposits



147,824





146,620





142,526

Total interest-bearing liabilities



156,858





155,609





151,380

Total deposits



179,615





185,660





169,339

Total equity



97,165





92,942





50,704



























SELECTED RATIOS























Return on average assets



(0.19) %



0.11 %



0.27 % Return on average equity



(0.55)





0.35





1.21

Efficiency ratio



112.32





113.93





90.51

Average equity to average assets



33.90





32.18





22.08

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



57.98





63.51





41.09

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



28.39





27.38





22.01

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



59.23





64.77





42.36

Net interest margin(TE)



2.61





2.48





3.24



























ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES























Beginning balance

$ 2,276



$ 2,646



$ 3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)





(374)





-

Charge-offs



(63)





-





(89)

Recoveries



31





4





29

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(32)





4





(60)

Ending balance

$ 2,173



$ 2,276



$ 2,962



























CREDIT QUALITY























Non-accruing loans

$ 1,269



$ 890



$ 954

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



-





1





261

Total non-performing loans



1,269





891





1,215

Foreclosed assets



320





340





535

Total non-performing assets

$ 1,589



$ 1,231



$ 1,750



























Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.96 %



0.68 %



0.83 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.55





0.43





0.74







(1) Data at and for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only. (2) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

