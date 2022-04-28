Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $131,000, compared to net income of $83,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
"We've assembled a skilled and passionate team of bankers to transform our business plan to focus on serving as key catalysts for economic growth in our communities," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are deeply committed to helping local businesses grow so that, together, we can add jobs across our region. While our investments in our team, technology and re-branding weigh on our current financial performance, those investments will propel our growth in the coming years."
"If you want to grow your business and desire exceptional service, come see us," Zanco continued. "We have the technology you need, and pride ourselves on going above and beyond for you. We'd love to earn your trust."
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans receivable totaled $132.0 million at March 31, 2022, up $161,000 from December 31, 2021. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan pay-offs totaled $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $841,000, compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
87,144
$
87,303
$
(159)
-
%
Commercial real estate
22,611
23,112
(501)
(2)
Construction and land
4,739
4,079
660
16
Multi-family residential
3,367
4,589
(1,222)
(27)
Total real estate loans
117,861
119,083
(1,222)
(1)
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
10,119
8,374
1,745
21
Consumer
4,023
4,385
(362)
(8)
Total other loans
14,142
12,759
1,383
11
Total loans
$
132,003
$
131,842
$
161
-
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2022, up $358,000, or 29%, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.55% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, up $378,000 or 42%, compared to December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.96% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The increase in NPAs and NPLs was primarily due to an increase in non-accruing one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $4,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.65% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans primarily reflects continued improvement in our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $71,000 during the first quarter of 2022.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $98.1 million at March 31, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $5.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $864,000 at December 31, 2021. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the first quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.31%, up 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Available-for-sale, at fair value
Mortgage-backed securities
$
70,149
$
74,663
$
(4,514)
(6)
%
U. S. government and agency obligations
10,380
9,237
1,143
12
Municipal obligations
4,120
4,439
(319)
(7)
Total available-for-sale, at fair value
84,649
88,339
(3,690)
(4)
Held-to-maturity
U. S. government and agency obligations
13,016
13,019
(3)
-
Municipal obligations
476
479
(3)
(1)
Total held-to-maturity
13,492
13,498
(6)
-
Total investment securities
$
98,141
$
101,837
$
(3,696)
(4)
%
Deposits
Total deposits were $183.1 million at March 31, 2022, up $6.3 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in NOW accounts (up $3.6 million, or 10%) and demand deposits (up $2.8 million, or 9%).
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$
33,056
$
30,299
$
2,757
9
%
NOW
37,916
34,357
3,559
10
Money market
19,358
18,878
480
3
Savings
27,215
26,698
517
2
Certificates of deposit
65,539
66,563
(1,024)
(2)
Total deposits
$
183,084
$
176,795
$
6,289
4
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $44,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $89,000, or 37%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $17,000, or 16%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $58,000, or 4%).
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
130,755
$
1,563
4.85
%
$
137,190
$
1,621
4.69
%
Investment securities(TE)
101,348
329
1.31
78,455
240
1.24
Other interest earning assets
39,605
19
0.20
58,706
23
0.15
Total interest-earning assets(TE)
$
271,708
$
1,911
2.85
%
$
274,351
$
1,884
2.73
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
NOW, money market and savings
$
81,885
$
24
0.12
%
$
78,822
$
24
0.12
%
Certificates of deposit
65,939
68
0.42
67,798
85
0.49
Total interest-bearing deposits
147,824
92
0.25
146,620
109
0.29
FHLB advances
9,034
68
3.02
8,989
68
3.03
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
156,858
$
160
0.41
%
$
155,609
$
177
0.45
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
114,850
$
118,742
Net interest income; average interest
$
1,751
2.44
%
$
1,707
2.28
%
Net interest margin(TE)(2)
2.61
%
2.48
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $197,000, down $27,000, or 12%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in income from service charges on deposits accounts.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.2 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Declines across most non-interest expense items were largely offset by increases in franchise and shares tax expense and advertising and marketing expense.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $39,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the absence of severance costs and fewer working days in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by additional expenses related to our benefit plans.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $42,000 for the first quarter of 2022, up $34,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the costs incurred for the planned re-branding of the Bank.
Franchise and shares tax expense totaled $58,000 for the first quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank converted from the mutual to the stock-form of ownership and established Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. as its holding company. As a result, the Company became subject to franchise tax and the Bank became subject to shares tax for 2022.
About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank
Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021(1)
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
511
$
4,933
$
5,790
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
39,585
35,951
31,281
Total cash and cash equivalents
40,096
40,884
37,071
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
84,649
88,339
26,493
Securities held-to-maturity
13,492
13,498
17,517
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
132,003
131,842
145,638
Allowance for loan losses
(2,173)
(2,276)
(2,962)
Loans receivable, net
129,830
129,566
142,676
Accrued interest receivable
536
579
532
Foreclosed assets
320
340
535
Premises and equipment, net
6,475
6,577
5,452
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,794
1,793
1,791
Bank-owned life insurance
8,824
3,303
3,235
Other assets
1,256
470
1,187
TOTAL ASSETS
$
287,272
$
285,349
$
236,489
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
33,056
$
30,299
$
30,024
Interest-bearing
150,028
146,496
146,392
Total deposits
183,084
176,795
176,416
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,063
9,018
8,883
Other liabilities
663
1,190
833
TOTAL LIABILITIES
192,810
187,003
186,132
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
53
53
-
Additional paid-in capital
50,821
50,802
-
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
(4,126)
(4,179)
-
Retained earnings
52,222
52,353
50,577
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,508)
(683)
(220)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
94,462
98,346
50,357
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
287,272
$
285,349
$
236,489
(1)
Data at March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021(1)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
1,563
$
1,621
$
1,808
Investment securities
329
240
121
Other
19
23
14
Total interest income
1,911
1,884
1,943
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
92
109
155
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
68
68
68
Total interest expense
160
177
223
Net interest income
1,751
1,707
1,720
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(71)
(374)
-
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
1,822
2,081
1,720
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
168
193
123
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
25
Bank-owned life insurance
21
23
22
Other
8
8
17
Total non-interest income
197
224
187
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,261
1,300
1,067
Occupancy and equipment
210
220
182
Data processing and communication
208
221
174
Professional fees
140
133
73
Directors' fees
55
68
71
ATM and debit card
49
64
43
Foreclosed assets, net
(17)
1
(7)
Advertising and marketing
42
8
9
Franchise and shares tax
58
-
-
Other
182
185
114
Total non-interest expense
2,188
2,200
1,726
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(169)
105
181
Income tax expense (benefit)
(38)
22
30
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(131)
$
83
$
151
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.03)
$
0.02
$
N/A
(1)
Data for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021(1)
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
1,911
$
1,884
$
1,943
Total interest expense
160
177
223
Net interest income
1,751
1,707
1,720
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(71)
(374)
-
Total non-interest income
197
224
187
Total non-interest expense
2,188
2,200
1,726
Income tax expense (benefit)
(38)
22
30
Net income (loss)
$
(131)
$
83
$
151
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
286,646
$
288,852
$
229,674
Total interest-earning assets
271,708
274,351
215,635
Total loans
130,755
137,190
149,183
Total interest-bearing deposits
147,824
146,620
142,526
Total interest-bearing liabilities
156,858
155,609
151,380
Total deposits
179,615
185,660
169,339
Total equity
97,165
92,942
50,704
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
(0.19)
%
0.11
%
0.27
%
Return on average equity
(0.55)
0.35
1.21
Efficiency ratio
112.32
113.93
90.51
Average equity to average assets
33.90
32.18
22.08
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
57.98
63.51
41.09
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)
28.39
27.38
22.01
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
59.23
64.77
42.36
Net interest margin(TE)
2.61
2.48
3.24
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
2,276
$
2,646
$
3,022
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(71)
(374)
-
Charge-offs
(63)
-
(89)
Recoveries
31
4
29
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(32)
4
(60)
Ending balance
$
2,173
$
2,276
$
2,962
CREDIT QUALITY
Non-accruing loans
$
1,269
$
890
$
954
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
-
1
261
Total non-performing loans
1,269
891
1,215
Foreclosed assets
320
340
535
Total non-performing assets
$
1,589
$
1,231
$
1,750
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.96
%
0.68
%
0.83
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.55
0.43
0.74
(1)
Data at and for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.
(2)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
