InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Storage Accessory for a Firearm (BRK-4021)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to store a firearm to enhance stealth and security," said one of two inventors, from Opelika, Ala., "so we invented the HANGER HOLSTER. Our design would offer an improved alternative to placing the weapon under a bed, in night stand or in a visible safe."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved storage accessory for a firearm, resulting in enhanced safety/security. In doing so, it ensures that the firearm is concealed, and enables the gun owner to quickly and easily access the firearm if/when needed. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use, making it ideal for firearm owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

