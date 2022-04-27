GRAINGER'S SHAREHOLDERS ELECT 12 DIRECTORS AND OTHER ANNUAL MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual shareholder meeting today. Due to the continuing public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson provided a company update which included financial and operational highlights from 2021 as well as an update on the Company's ESG program.

Shareholders elected the following 12 directors:





Rodney C. Adkins Beatriz R. Perez V. Ann Hailey Michael J. Roberts Katherine D. Jaspon E. Scott Santi Stuart L. Levenick Susan Slavik Williams DG Macpherson Lucas E. Watson Neil S. Novich Steven A. White





In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2022. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation and approved the W.W. Grainger, Inc. 2022 Incentive Plan.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2021 sales of $13.0 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with a wide range of product categories that keep customer operations running and their people safe. The Company also delivers services and solutions, such as technical support and inventory management, to provide tangible value and save customers time and money. Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products in its High-Touch Solutions assortment and more than 30 million products through its expanding Endless Assortment offering. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

View original content:

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.